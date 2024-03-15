Chrysler Pacifica Named Best Minivan for Families in U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Cars for Families Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last seven years, has been named Best Minivan for Families according to U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report evaluated 90 vehicles and named winners across nine categories

Chrysler Pacifica recognized for family-friendly features, including a spacious interior, many safety features and unique attributes such as class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating

More information on U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Cars for Families awards available at Cars.usnews.com

Chrysler Pacifica is adding a significant recognition to the Chrysler brand’s list of achievements. U.S. News & World Report unveiled the 2024 Best Cars for Families awards, recognizing the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica as the Best Minivan for Families.

Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades, is adding a significant recognition to the Chrysler brand's list of achievements. U.S. News & World Report today unveiled the 2024 Best Cars for Families awards, recognizing the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica as the Best Minivan for Families.

"The 2024 Best Cars for Families winners offer a number of safety features and a comfortable ride for all passengers, making them ideal for daily commutes or family adventures," said Liz Opsitnik, executive editor, U.S. News.

Chrysler Pacifica earned the vehicle's first award from U.S News in the Best Minivan for Families category on the strength of family-friendly features, including the most standard safety features in its segment, available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and an available FamCAM interior camera, which offers a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants. Pacifica was also first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration. Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

The 2024 Best Cars for Families award criteria looks at each vehicle's overall rating from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings to determine quality, incorporating elements like safety data, predicted reliability ratings, passenger and cargo space and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. The award methodology also considers the availability of tech features such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and hands-free cargo doors. The winners were selected based on the highest composite score in each of the nine vehicle categories.

For more information on the U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Cars for Families awards, visit Cars.usnews.com/cars-trucks/best-cars-for-families.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler

Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE Stellantis