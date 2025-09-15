Chrysler Takes Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang for a Ride in New Pacifica Marketing Campaign

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler Pacifica and PEANUTS go for a ride in new marketing campaign (Photo Credit: Peanuts/Chrysler brand)

Chrysler Pacifica and PEANUTS come together to celebrate families and bring joy along for the ride

New marketing campaign with PEANUTS for the Chrysler Pacifica will kick off on social media with multi-installment video series this fall

First three videos in the ongoing series, "The Next Adventure," "Perfect Pair" and "Ready, Set, Ride," launch online

Videos will run across Chrysler brand's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok social media channels

Chrysler + PEANUTS merchandise line set to debut later this fall

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the No. 3 best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S.

Chrysler brand marked its 100th anniversary this summer, announced Chrysler Pacifica 100th special-edition vehicle

Chrysler brand is teaming up with PEANUTS in a new Pacifica marketing campaign. Launching first across the Chrysler brand's social media channels, the multi-installment video series will see Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Woodstock and other members of the beloved gang featured in memorable PEANUTS moments with the Chrysler Pacifica.

The first three videos in the series, "The Next Adventure," "Perfect Pair" and "Ready, Set, Ride," celebrating family, football and the fall season, debut across the Chrysler brand's YouTube channel, in addition to its Instagram, Facebook and TikTok social media channels. Additional videos in the multi-installment campaign will debut throughout the fall.

"This partnership between America's beloved PEANUTS and the Chrysler Pacifica – America's best-selling minivan – truly is the perfect pairing," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. "As families prepare for back-to-school, football and fall, and with Halloween right around the corner, what better way to celebrate these cherished moments than with the beloved PEANUTS gang and the Chrysler Pacifica as the perfect minivan to transport them on endless adventures? The Chrysler Pacifica has seating for up to eight and more than enough room for school backpacks, footballs and the family beagle!"

"For 75 years, PEANUTS has been an integral part of daily life for families around the country," said Scott Shillet, VP global licensing Peanuts worldwide. "Bringing this campaign to life with Chrysler Pacifica is sure to delight our fans of all ages, ensuring this fall is extra fun for the whole family."

"Both our Chrysler Pacifica minivan and PEANUTS are known for bringing families together to create long-lasting, joyful memories," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "As we launch the first three installments in this months-long video series that ushers in the traditional holiday season, the Chrysler Pacifica will take consumers on a nostalgic ride, tapping into the love that so many have for the treasured PEANUTS gang."

"The Next Adventure"

"Perfect Pair"

"Ready, Set, Ride"

The marketing campaign will feature the PEANUTS characters alongside a Chrysler Pacifica, showing how life is always better when it is spent together.

The campaign will anchor the Chrysler brand's marketing and advertising efforts, including the traditional end-of-year selling season. In addition to the video series running across the brand's social media channels, the PEANUTS characters will be integrated into display advertising across digital channels, the brand's dealer websites and chrysler.com.

The Chrysler and PEANUTS marketing campaign was created in partnership with creative agency GSD&M.

As the official minivan of Trunk or Treat, the Chrysler brand highlights the "scary" good capability and "fiendishly" flexible family-friendly features that will have Chrysler Pacifica minivans and trunk-or-treaters haunting parking lots soon.

Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler marks its 100th anniversary in 2025, honoring Walter P. Chrysler's legacy of innovation, engineering excellence and beautiful, affordable designs. As the brand celebrates this milestone, the future looks bright with exciting new releases: a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept.

The Chrysler Pacifica – America's best-selling and most awarded minivan – continues to lead the segment it pioneered more than 40 years ago. Designed and engineered for modern families, Pacifica offers all-wheel drive, advanced safety features and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Chrysler's multi-energy minivan lineup also includes the value-focused Chrysler Voyager and the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid – the first electrified minivan in its class – delivering 82 MPGe, up to 32 miles of all-electric range, and a total range of 520 miles.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler

X (Twitter): www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis