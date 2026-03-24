Chrysler to Reveal Refreshed 2027 Pacifica at 2026 New York International Auto Show on April 1, 2026

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

2027 Chrysler Pacifica

America's best-selling and most awarded minivan, the Chrysler Pacifica, receives a refresh for the 2027 model year and makes its global debut at the 2026 New York International Auto Show

Dodge introduces 2026 Dodge Durango America250 special-edition production vehicle

All-new 2027 Ram ProMaster City makes auto show debut in New York, engineered for a city that never sleeps

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat to feature newest products and engaging customer experiences at New York International Auto Show public days, April 3-12, 2026

Stellantis heads to the Big Apple to celebrate America's best-selling and most awarded minivan, the Chrysler Pacifica, and America's 250th anniversary with the special-edition A250 Dodge Durango.

Chrysler and Dodge CEO Matt McAlear will take the wraps off the refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica and reveal the 2026 Dodge Durango America250 special edition at a press conference in the Special Events Hall at the Jacob Javits Center on April 1, 2026, at 10:55 a.m. EDT.

"I'm honored to lead the Chrysler brand at such a pivotal moment as it enters its second century," said Matt McAlear, CEO of the Chrysler and Dodge brands. "Chrysler continues to define the minivan segment it created 43 years ago, and the refreshed 2027 Pacifica builds on the beautiful design, class-leading innovations, advanced safety features and purpose-built character that have made our minivans trusted family members for decades. It's also a privilege to honor America's story by unveiling the Dodge Durango America250 special edition in the Big Apple as part of this milestone celebration for the United States."

The four iconic U.S. brands of Stellantis are the exclusive automotive sponsors of the America250 celebration, marking the country's 250th anniversary this July 4. In addition to the Durango A250 production vehicle reveal, the show floor will feature additional A250-wrapped vehicles for auto show and event appearances from Dodge, Jeep® and Ram in the North Concourse of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Press Event Details

What: Global reveal of the new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica and 2026 Dodge Durango A250 production vehicles

When: April 1, 2026, 10:55 a.m. EDT

Where: Special Events Hall, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, NY

Stellantis Brands' Newest Vehicles

Beginning April 3, Stellantis brands will showcase their newest vehicles and interactive experiences to the public at the 2026 New York International Auto Show, bringing together gas-powered performance, electrified innovation and family-friendly exhibits that highlight the company's commitment to delivering vehicles customers want and love.

Chrysler Brand

In addition to the newly refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica, the popular Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept will make its way to the New York International Auto Show. The Grizzly Peak reimagines the award-winning Chrysler Pacifica as an overlanding adventure vehicle. The lifted, all-wheel-drive concept features unique badging, exterior and interior design, and loaded customization options for overlanding. Maximizing the spacious interior of the Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept, third-row seats are replaced with a large cargo floor panel, ideal for tailoring the cabin for storage or sleeping.

Returning to New York for its second year, the Chrysler Pacifica Stow 'n Go Challenge celebrates more than 20 years of the class-exclusive innovative seating and storage system. The popular interactive challenge puts participants to the test and on the clock to win prizes and find out how much road-trip gear can be quickly stored into a Stow 'n Go-equipped Chrysler Pacifica. The Challenge will take place Friday through Sunday, April 3, 4 and 5 and April 10, 11 and 12, from show opening to closing time. Located in the Chrysler display at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, it's free to enter the Stow 'n Go Challenge.

Dodge Brand

In addition to revealing the new Dodge Durango A250 production vehicle, Dodge is bringing serious muscle, innovation and new high-impact colors to the New York International Auto Show, debuting the new Sub-zero exterior color on the next-gen, 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger. Models from the award-winning 2026 Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup on display in New York include:

Most horsepower of any gas AWD car under $50,000, the Dodge Charger R/T is powered by the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK standard-output (S.O.) engine, delivering 420 horsepower, 468. lb.-ft. of torque, a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and a 0-60 in 4.6 seconds

Most powerful vehicle in the industry under $55,000, the new 550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack moves from 0-60 in just 3.9 seconds and is powered by the turbocharged SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine, with 531 lb.-ft. of torque, a 3.9-second 0-60 time, covering the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds

The Charger multi-energy lineup is the winner of several "best of" awards:

Now available in all 50 states, the Dodge lineup of performance vehicles, the supercharged, HEMI®-powered, 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak also will be on display. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak provides more than 13 million potential customization combinations.

Jeep Brand

The Jeep brand is celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2026, bringing a wide range of vehicles to the show that give consumers the freedom of choice to pick what is right for them, including:

All-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee with a new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid engine, an estimated 37 mpg combined and an estimated 500-plus miles to a tank of fuel

Trail Rated, fully electric 2026 Jeep Recon, with a starting MSRP of $65,000 and more than 170 standard safety and security features, delivers 650 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of instant torque, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds with an estimated all-electric range of up to 250 miles (based on trim)

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with the all-new 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine, delivers 324 horsepower and 332 lb.-ft. of torque, an estimated best-in-class driving range of 529 miles on a single tank of fuel and a class-leading 6,200-pound tow rating with this new propulsion system

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer lineup, starting at an accessible price point of under $65,000, with the 3.0-liter Hurricane engine

In November, Jeep launched a bold yearlong tribute as legendary as the brand itself. Each month for the next 12 months, a brand-new Jeep Wrangler buzz model will be revealed. Three recently revealed Twelve 4 Twelve vehicles will be front and center in New York:

Camp Jeep will return for the 22nd year in New York. Since 2005, Camp Jeep has provided nearly 565,000 test rides at the New York Auto Show. Auto show attendees will buckle up for a ride-along adventure that showcases the legendary off-road capability of the Jeep product line. Professional drivers take guests through a rugged course filled with steep climbs, sharp descents and challenging terrain. Camp Jeep will be outside of the Jacob K. Javits Center, and rides are free to auto show attendees.

Ram Brand

Ram celebrates the return of the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine to the 2026 Ram 1500 lineup, featuring a standard GT performance exhaust, enhanced eTorque mild hybrid technology, 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque. Every 2026 model-year Ram is backed by America's best full-size truck and van limited powertrain warranty of 10 years/100,000 miles, delivering on capability with peace of mind.

Building on its legacy of uncompromising capability and performance, Ram is also bringing back an iconic nameplate for customers who demand the very best in performance and durability.

Offering capability, space, safety and value, the all-new 2027 Ram ProMaster City joins the Ram Professional lineup as the right-size commercial van to keep American businesses moving

The fastest, most powerful production gas pickup truck in the world, the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX returns, powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8, delivering 777 horsepower and 680 lb.-ft. of torque

Offering the most heavy-duty off-road performance in the segment, the 2027 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is available for the first time with the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output (H.O.) Turbo Diesel, producing 430 horsepower and a best-in-class base diesel torque of 1,075 lb.-ft.

In the Overlanding area, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon Sunchaser Concept and Ram 1500 Rebel OTG (Off the Grid) Concept will be on display. Concept vehicles are how designers, engineers, product planners and even marketing teams explore what the future might look like.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo continues to elevate the premium compact SUV segment with the refreshed 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale. Designed to deliver unmistakable Italian style with advanced technology, the Tonale features a bold, redesigned front fascia featuring a concave scudetto grille inspired by the iconic Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar. Powering the 2026 Tonale is a technologically advanced 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine producing 268 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard Q4 all-wheel drive.

FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand display includes the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition, the perfect balance of elegance, style and sustainability. An embodiment of made-in-Italy design, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition is a statement piece that stands out with its unique details: Giorgio Armani logos on the wheels and seats, as well as the Italian fashion designer's signature on the dashboard, the interior of the doors and the rear window. Available in two exclusive colors, Dark Green and Ceramic Greige.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrated 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis