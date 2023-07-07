ChuanQi IP reveals the promotion video of a blockchain-based MORPG, MIR2M : The Dragonkin

News provided by

ChuanQi IP

07 Jul, 2023, 01:00 ET

  • Unveiling a promotion video that offers the epic narrative of the MIR2M series
  • Showcasing the origin stories of professions, Warrior, Mage and Taoist
  • Pre-register is underway on Google Play, Apple Appstore, and its official website

SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of Wemade (CEO Henry Chang), revealed the promotion video of a new blockchain-based MORPG, MIR2M : The Dragonkin on its official Youtube channel.

Continue Reading
ChuanQi IP reveals the promotion video of a blockchain-based MORPG, MIR2M : The Dragonkin!
ChuanQi IP reveals the promotion video of a blockchain-based MORPG, MIR2M : The Dragonkin!

The promotion video, running for about 30 seconds, provides a glimpse into a high-charged human camp preparing for a battle against evil spirits, while also showcasing the origin stories of professions in the continent of Mir. Unlike MIR2M's previous game, The Warrior, which offered only one profession (Warrior), The Dragonkin supports all three professions (Warrior, Mage, Taoist) at the same level as the original title, The Legend of Mir 2.

Pre-registration is available on Google Play, Apple Appstore, and the official website of MIR2M : The Dragonkin. All those who pre-register will receive Septaria, a crucial material for crafting CQB tokens dedicated to the MIR2M series, and CQB License items. In addition, there is an ongoing CQB airdrop event, where CQB is awarded by lot when completing missions such as visiting the official website or Youtube channel.

MIR2M : The Dragonkin will be serviced in about 170 countries through Wemade's global blockchain gaming platform, Wemix Play. More information about the game will be sequentially revealed on the official website and Youtube channel.

Reference site

-  Official website of MIR2M : The Dragonkinhttps://bit.ly/TheDragonkin_PV

-  Official website of Wemix Play: https://wemixplay.com/games/dragonkin/game-info

-  Official Youtube channel of MIR2M: https://www.youtube.com/@MIR2M.official

SOURCE ChuanQi IP

Also from this source

ChuanQi IP enthüllt das Werbevideo für das Blockchain-basierte MORPG MIR2M: The Dragonkin

Pré-registro para o MORPG MIR2M baseado em blockchain: o Dragonkin da ChuanQi IP está disponível agora

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.