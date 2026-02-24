Chubb Announces New ESIS Inc. Division President

Brent MacLean Named Incoming President; Jim Shevlin to Retire

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Brent MacLean has been named Division President of ESIS Inc., a leading third-party administrator and wholly-owned subsidiary of Chubb. The appointment is effective immediately.

In this role, Brent will be responsible for ESIS' profit and loss performance and advancing product development, customer service, relationship management and sales strategies for the division. He will report to Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Major Accounts.

He succeeds Jim Shevlin, who is retiring after 24 years of dedicated leadership and service at Chubb.

Brent has held multiple leadership positions specializing in workers' compensation and brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role. Prior to joining ESIS, he served as Chief Executive Officer of CompIQ Solutions, where he successfully led the organization through a period of growth and innovation.

"Brent's extensive experience in the insurance industry will be instrumental in advancing ESIS' growth." said Matt Merna. "I am confident that his vision and strategic direction will allow us to continue delivering exceptional service and results, while ensuring we have the right strategies and tools in place to support our clients in reducing their total cost of risk."

Matt added, "On behalf of Chubb and ESIS, I also want to thank Jim for his dedication and contributions over the last two decades. His leadership has had a lasting impact on our organization, both during his time as Regional Executive Officer of Chubb's Southeast region and in his most recent role as president of ESIS. We wish him all the best during his retirement."

About ESIS, a Chubb Company

ESIS, Inc. provides claim and risk management services to a wide variety of commercial clients. Our innovative best-in-class approach to program design, integration, and achievement of results aligns with the needs and expectations of our clients' unique risk management needs. With more than 70 years of experience and offerings in both the U.S. and globally, ESIS provides one of the industry's broadest selections of risk management solutions covering both pre- and post-loss services.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb