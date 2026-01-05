Combined Insurance Unveils New Chubb Benefits Brand

Enhanced identity achieves greater clarity and consistency with the global Chubb brand

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance, today announced the launch of the Chubb Benefits brand, which delivers greater clarity and consistency through closer alignment with the global Chubb brand.

Chubb Benefits, which includes three businesses that serve customers across North America, reflects the company's commitment to excellence and its purpose of providing financial protection for individuals and strategic benefits solutions for employers.

"This evolution of our brand identity into Chubb Benefits is fitting as it represents our commitment to excellence," said Rich Williams, President of Chubb Benefits. "We're excited and inspired to serve our customers, clients, and broker partners with meaningful solutions to meet an ever-changing marketplace."

As part of this initiative, the business brand identity of Chubb Workplace Benefits (CWB) is being updated to Workplace Solutions, and the existing Combined brand for agency markets in the U.S. and Canada is evolving under the Chubb Benefits umbrella. Initial elements of the brand evolution include new logos, updated brand colors, and new digital properties to highlight the company's history, expertise, and customer experience.

Combined, a Chubb Benefits Company, delivers voluntary benefits sold through the worksite and to individuals that are designed to protect families when they need it most. These products include accident, cancer, critical illness, disability, life, and hospital indemnity. Combined goes to market through thousands of independent sales professionals in the United States and Canada. With a tradition of more than 100 years of success, the Combined brand is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies.

Workplace Solutions

Workplace Solutions, a Chubb Benefits Company, delivers strategic solutions and employee benefits designed to help contain companies' costs while supporting employees and their families. These include:

Leading-edge products and customized solutions that go beyond traditional voluntary and group benefits to help: Improve employee health Deliver significant cost savings to employers

Service excellence from implementation to enrollment through claims

"Our three distinct businesses provide solutions to employers, employees and individuals to address the complex needs of protecting what they've worked so hard to build, which is why we're one of the fastest-growing worksite benefits providers," Williams said. "Chubb Benefits is there for all of our clients and customers. Today. Tomorrow. Always."

Visit us online for more information about Workplace Solutions and Chubb Benefits.

About Chubb Benefits

Chubb Benefits is a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.** and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of more than 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by AM Best.

** In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, N.Y.).

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com .

SOURCE Chubb