Chubb Appoints Scott Henck Global Chief Actuary

Cynthia Bentley promoted to succeed Henck as North America Chief Actuary; Paul O'Connell to Retire

ZURICH, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Scott Henck, Executive Vice President and Chief Actuary, North America, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Actuary. He succeeds Paul O'Connell, who is retiring after a 40-year career in the property and casualty insurance industry. The appointment is effective April 1.

Scott Henck has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Actuary. Cynthia Bentley has been appointed Executive Vice President, North America Chief Actuary.

In his new role, Henck will oversee all actuarial functions, including reserving, pricing and capital performance measurement. He will report directly to Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb Limited and Chubb Group and to Peter Enns, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of all of us at Chubb and me personally, I want to thank Paul for his many contributions, outstanding judgment and deep professionalism over his distinguished career," said Greenberg. "Paul has been an important steward of Chubb's actuarial capabilities, and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

"We are pleased to appoint Scott to lead Chubb's global actuarial functions. He is an accomplished actuary and proven leader whose deep technical expertise and understanding of our businesses will ensure we continue to manage risk with the rigor and excellence that define our company."

Enns added, "Scott's analytical acumen and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal successor to further drive the excellence of our global actuarial operations."

Cynthia Bentley, currently Senior Vice President and Head Actuary of North America Commercial Insurance, will succeed Henck as Executive Vice President, North America Chief Actuary. She will report to Henck and Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance, who added, "Cynthia's appointment is a reflection of her outstanding track record and the tremendous impact she has had on our company. I'm confident she will continue to drive innovation and further strengthen our actuarial capabilities across our North America businesses."

Biographies

Scott brings to the role nearly three decades of insurance industry experience. He joined Chubb in 2002 and has most recently served as Chief Actuary of North America from 2019. Prior to that role, he founded and led the Actuarial Insights, Business Intelligence, and Advanced Analytics unit for Global Claims. Scott is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS), a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA), a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), and a graduate of Lebanon Valley College.

Cynthia has more than three decades of insurance and actuarial experience. Prior to serving as Head Actuary of North America, she led the Major Accounts Actuarial support for Property & Specialty and Financial Lines. Cynthia is a graduate of Bucknell University and a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

