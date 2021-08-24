Chubb Announces Two Leadership Appointments Within its North America Property and Wholesale Excess & Surplus Business Units

Matt Booker has been appointed Executive Vice President, Westchester Property and Inland Marine, where he will have responsibility for leading overall efforts, including new business development, strategic direction, and implementation of underwriting strategy and product development of all property and inland marine products and services. Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Mr. Booker will report to Scott Meyer, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, and Division President of Westchester.

Bob Meyer, who previously served as head of Westchester Property and Inland Marine, has been named to a newly created role in Chubb North America Property as Executive Vice President, North America Property, where he will report to Derek Talbott, Division President, North America Property, and serve as a key member of Chubb's North America Property management team. As part of his expanded responsibilities, he will focus on building and developing employee training for all North America Property, as well as providing continued underwriting direction and guidance to Westchester. In his new role, Mr. Meyer will be responsible for strategic planning, portfolio management, including CAT management, and reinsurance strategy. Mr. Meyer will continue to be based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

"This is yet another example of the breadth of leadership within our organization," said Scott Meyer. "Both Matt and Bob have strong track records in underwriting, coupled with extensive leadership skills. That combination will certainly help ensure that our businesses continue to meet the needs of our distribution partners and policyholders."

"Over the past few years, we have experienced significant growth in our North America Property business," added Mr. Talbott. "Bob's years of experience and expertise are a perfect complement to our existing leadership team, and his industry knowledge and reputation within the industry will help us to further develop our business."

Mr. Booker has close to two decades of insurance experience, with 11 years spent at Chubb. Prior to this appointment, he served as a Senior Vice President, Major Accounts Property in the United States, which serves the large account segment. Prior to that, he served as Chubb's Senior Vice President and New York and Mid-Atlantic Regional Property Underwriting Manager. Throughout his career, Mr. Booker has held a variety of senior leadership roles in underwriting. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Language and International Trade from Clemson University, South Carolina.

Bob Meyer has more than three decades of insurance experience, having served in a variety of managerial and underwriting positions in global property, energy, inland marine and excess and surplus lines. He joined CIGNA, a Chubb predecessor company in 1986 as an international property underwriter in New York and moved through various Property and Inland Marine-related underwriting and managerial positions both in New York and Atlanta. Mr. Meyer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from St. John's University, New York.

About Westchester

Westchester is one of the largest and most diverse excess and surplus lines commercial property and casualty insurance underwriters in the United States. Focused on the wholesale distribution channel, Westchester provides innovative specialty products for property, specialty casualty, environmental, professional risk, inland marine, product recall, small business, binding and programs. The business is further distinguished by exceptional financial strength, underwriting excellence and superior claims handling expertise. Westchester is a Chubb company. Additional information on Westchester can be found at www.westchester.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

