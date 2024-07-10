Chubb Appoints David Lupica Vice President, Chubb Group and President of Westchester, Company's Wholesale E&S Business in North America

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that David Lupica, Chief Operating and Distribution Management Officer, Westchester, has been named Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President of Westchester. Lupica will have executive operating responsibility for Chubb's wholesale excess and surplus (E&S) lines business in North America.

Chubb appoints David Lupica Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President of Westchester

Lupica succeeds Scott Meyer, who was recently promoted to Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Operating Officer, North America Insurance. He will report to Meyer and Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance.

"It is a pleasure and honor to announce that Dave Lupica will lead Chubb's wholesale E&S operations in North America," said Ortega. "Westchester is a market leader that writes $4 billion in premiums annually, and Dave is a highly regarded executive, well known in the E&S business. Dave has truly earned this recognition and significant opportunity."

"I have had the privilege to work closely with Dave for the past four years," said Meyer. "He is a skilled operator and understands the E&S business inside and out. I look forward to Dave taking the reins of this business and bringing it to even greater levels of success."

David Lupica has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience. Lupica joined Chubb (ACE) in 2000 as Executive Vice President of ACE USA's Professional Risk Division. He later served as Division President of ACE Commercial Risk Services and Division President, ACE Westchester Professional Lines. Lupica was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Westchester in 2016. Before joining ACE, he held management positions at Starr Excess Liability Company Inc., of Bermuda; Alexander & Alexander (now Aon); and AIG. Lupica received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb