Chubb Appoints Federico Spagnoli to Lead Consumer Lines for its International General Insurance Operations

Experienced executive to focus on optimizing full strength of Chubb's consumer insurance offering across international markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Federico Spagnoli has been appointed Division President, Consumer Lines for Overseas General Insurance, the company's international general insurance operations. He joins Chubb from Prudential Financial, where he served as Chief Executive Officer of Fully Ecosystem, a wellness fintech venture. In his newly created role, which is effective January 15, 2024, Spagnoli will have responsibility for Chubb's consumer lines in 51 countries and territories.

Federico Spagnoli has been appointed Division President, Consumer Lines for Chubb's international general insurance operations.
Chubb's international consumer lines comprise a broad range of personal property and casualty insurance products as well as personal accident, supplemental health and travel insurance. Spagnoli will report to Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance.

"Federico is a seasoned executive who brings significant experience building and leading consumer insurance and digital businesses across Asia, Europe and Latin America," said Ortega. "He is joining Chubb at an exciting time for our consumer businesses, which bring together a unique combination of product distribution and technology capabilities. In this new role, Federico will provide leadership as we focus on optimizing and leveraging the full strengths of our consumer offering, from our broad range of personal lines and A&H products to our direct marketing platform, relationships with agents and brokers, and B2B2C digital distribution partnerships through Chubb Studio. We have substantial runway for growth in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe, and Federico has the track record and expertise to help us realize the combined potential of our consumer businesses."

Spagnoli has more than 20 years of experience in insurance. Prior to leading Fully Ecosystem, he served as Regional President, Latin America for Prudential Financial. Over nearly 13 years at AIG, he held positions of increasing responsibility, including Regional Consumer CEO for EMEA and India; Regional Consumer Lines Head for Latin America; Personal Lines Regional Vice President for Latin America; and accident and health and personal lines leadership roles in Japan and South Korea. 

Spagnoli holds a degree in Law from Universidad del Salvador, an MBA degree in Management and Finance from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation from the University of Oxford. He also holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriting (CPCU) designation.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

