Chubb Appoints John Latter to Lead Claims for Overseas General Insurance

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has announced the appointment of John Latter to lead Claims for Chubb Overseas General (COG), effective immediately.

In his new role as Head of Claims, COG, John will oversee Chubb's claims organization in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Far East, leading a team of 3,000 professionals. He will continue to be based in London.

"At Chubb, we are proud of the reputation we have built and track record in claims excellence. John exemplifies the technical expertise and the service culture of Chubb and I'm confident he will build on this legacy through his leadership of our claims organization internationally," said Paul McNamee, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance. "Our claims organization is a hallmark of Chubb, and we are confident John will continue to maintain our culture of high performance and service while ensuring we transform COG Claims to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

In his previous role as Senior Vice President, Claims Director for Europe, Eurasia & Africa, John led the strategic claims direction for property, casualty, financial lines, marine, aviation and energy claims.

John has four decades of experience across the insurance industry. He joined Chubb in 2017 from Zurich Insurance where he held a number of senior claims roles with both UK and international responsibilities.

