Chubb Appoints Lyndsey Christofer Construction Industry Practice Leader

"Lyndsey has a very strong background and understanding of our construction business and the complex needs of our clients," said Mr. Merna. "Over the past few years, she has been instrumental in successfully leading our Primary Casualty Construction team. Her broad experience, proven track record and understanding of the construction marketplace make her an ideal fit for this role. I look forward to working with Lyndsey as she continues to broaden the value of our offerings while growing our industry practice throughout North America."

Ms. Christofer brings close to two decades of actuarial and underwriting experience to this expanded role, having held several underwriting leadership positions throughout her career. Prior to this appointment, she served as Senior Vice President, Underwriting, where she was the primary casualty division lead for Chubb's Construction Industry Practice. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science from The Pennsylvania State University.

