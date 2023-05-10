Chubb Appoints Mark Homan to Lead International Property and Casualty Division

P&C industry veteran brings extensive underwriting and international experience

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Mark Homan has been appointed Division President, International Property and Casualty, for Overseas General Insurance, the company's international general insurance operations. Currently, he serves as Chief Operating Officer for the division. In his new role, which is effective June 1, Homan will be responsible for the company's international commercial property and casualty (P&C) insurance business, including property, casualty, professional lines, energy and marine product lines.

Mark Homan has been appointed Division President, International Property and Casualty, for Overseas General Insurance, Chubb's international general insurance operations

Homan succeeds Timothy O'Donnell, who is retiring from the company after 20 years of service. Homan will report to Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance.

"Mark is an experienced underwriter with deep international experience," said Ortega. "Over the past 12 years at Chubb, he has successfully led our casualty business, helping to drive growth that has positioned Chubb as a market leader in one of our largest international P&C businesses. Mark has consistently demonstrated a thoughtful and effective approach to managing and expanding our business, from casualty to other P&C lines."

"Tim has had great success at Chubb, most recently leading the substantial growth and consistently improving margins in our P&C division. During his tenure at Chubb, Tim has also led our international Financial Lines business as well as Professional Lines in North America," Ortega commented. "He has been a trusted partner and has played a key role in promoting and nurturing talent around the world. We congratulate Tim for a remarkable global insurance career and wish him all the best in this new stage of his life."

Homan has three decades of insurance industry experience. Prior to serving as Chief Operating Officer for the division, he was Executive Vice President, International Casualty. Homan began his insurance career in 1993 and, prior to joining Chubb in 2011, held management positions in Europe and the U.S., including at Allianz, AIG and Wüba, where he served as a member of the board.

He is a graduate of Middlesex University with an Honours Degree in European Business Administration. He also holds a Diploma Betriebswirt from the Fachhochschule Reutlingen, Germany, where his thesis was sponsored by Robert Bosch GmbH.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

SOURCE Chubb