CHUBB RENEWS AS OFFICIAL INSURANCE SPONSOR OF THE US OPEN WITH MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

FLUSHING, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA and Chubb have signed a multi-year partnership renewal, extending Chubb's designation as the Official Insurance Sponsor of the US Open. The extended agreement begins in 2025.

Chubb and the USTA first partnered in 2020 and renewed during a record-setting 2024 US Open that for the first time surpassed one million attendees.

"We are thrilled to continue our multi-year partnership with the US Open, whose passionate fans include Chubb's clients and partners that we serve around the world," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chubb. "This sponsorship unites the Chubb and USTA brands, celebrating their globally-recognized compatibility and high quality."

"Chubb is an incredible partner for the US Open on a number of levels," said Lew Sherr, CEO and Executive Director, USTA. "Their dedication to helping diverse groups of worldwide clients, many of whom are tennis followers and enthusiasts, navigate risks and recover from a wide range of losses is second to none. Their deep commitment to excellence also aligns perfectly with the US Open, and we're excited to have this partnership continue well into the future."

About the USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100 percent of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, along with approximately 100 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S., and selects the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

