Chubb Enhances Proprietary Chubb Cyber Index with New Functionality, Business Insights to Help Organizations Analyze and Assess Cyber Exposures and Reduce Risk

Chubb's proprietary tool now provides ransomware risk assessments, industry and size-specific total incident costs and an interactive chatbot, among other enhancements

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has enhanced its proprietary Chubb Cyber IndexSM with robust capabilities to help organizations of all sizes and industries analyze their cyber exposures to reduce risk.

With a fresh look to the user-friendly interface, users are now able to access industry and revenue size-specific total incident costs, peer purchasing insights, ransomware risk assessments, trends, and year-over-year risk information. In addition, the updated tool provides users with the ability to receive answers to questions with its new chatbot, Clara the Coder. For each industry group, the Chubb Cyber Index populates relevant and downloadable risk reports and includes a library of whitepapers, videos, and other research materials. Taken together, these updates provide users with a quantifiable and detailed means of immediately identifying cyber exposures that can impact their operations.

"Since first launching in 2018, this award-winning tool has given commercial clients access to the latest data on current and historical cyber threats. By adding more robust risk analysis features, we are now able to offer businesses, as well as insurance agents and brokers, deeper insights into cyber exposures and how to protect against future losses," said Bobbie Goldie, Senior Vice President, Chubb.

Along with delivering key intelligence to businesses of all sizes, the Chubb Cyber Index updates twice monthly to deliver the most current data. This is especially critical as businesses face new cyber uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and other emerging threats. By providing organizations with this type of information, they can gain a better perspective of how to protect themselves against constantly evolving cyber risks.

"With more than two decades of claims data and experience, we are able to holistically analyze cyber trends and behaviors year-over-year to help us better inform our clients and distribution partners," added Ms. Goldie. "These analytics have enabled us to monitor the evolution of the cyber marketplace and deeply understand the root of various threats, and how they have and may continue to impact businesses."

The Chubb Cyber Index is free to access and can be used at www.chubbcyberindex.com. To learn more about Chubb's cyber product and service offerings, visit www.chubb.com/cyber.

About Chubb Cyber:

Chubb is a leader in insuring cyber risk. Combining industry-leading underwriting and expert third-party incident response services, Chubb offers policies that are tailored to the specific needs and risks of its clients to ensure they are ready with the tools and expertise necessary should a cyber incident occur. Moving swiftly to connect clients with the proper parties to minimize data loss is only part of what Chubb delivers. Keeping an eye on the ever-evolving cyber security landscape, Chubb looks for ways to do more for its clients by offering cutting-edge products and holistic services to each and every client.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

SOURCE Chubb

Related Links

www.chubb.com

