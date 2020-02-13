Chubb Incident Alert Reporting Tool Now Available to Excess Casualty Clients

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has announced that its signature Incident Alert℠ tool is now available for Excess Casualty clients. The tool, which has previously been used by Chubb environmental and cyber customers, now can assist Excess Casualty clients during a catastrophic event to help identify qualified response contractors, manage cleanup efforts and mitigate potential liabilities.

"Catastrophic losses can happen unexpectedly and at any moment," said Joe Fobert, Executive Vice President, Chubb Excess Casualty. "When these events do occur, companies need to have the proper resources ready to deploy at a moment's notice. A quick response is critical to minimizing exposures and managing the costs of such events. With Chubb's Incident Alert℠, we can help our customers minimize disruption to their business, allowing them to focus on returning to normal operations."

Chubb clients can now efficiently report an incident using their smartphone, tablet or computer, and expedite incident reporting. Once an incident is reported, clients are assigned an Incident Response Manager to help quickly align and deploy appropriate resources.

Key features and benefits of Chubb Incident Alert℠ include:

24/7 incident reporting

Geo-location technology to help align and deploy local resources including access to more than 3,500 response contractors and resources that customers can independently engage at their own expense, as needed

Customized email notification chain through which the customer, broker and Chubb adjuster can communicate in real-time through a single email thread

Streamlined initiation of Catastrophe Management coverage where such coverage is included in the policy

Assistance with Federal, state and local regulatory reporting, as needed

Real-time incident documentation reporting, and

Customized claims alerts.

About Chubb Excess Casualty

Chubb Excess Casualty is the leading provider of excess capacity to the largest U.S. and multinational corporations and privately-owned companies. Chubb offers specialized products, which include lead umbrella and excess liability insurance to help protect companies' needs.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com .

