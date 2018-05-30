Chubb Launches New Personal Cyber Protection Coverage

As a supplement to a Masterpiece® Homeowners policy, Chubb's new Cyber coverage offers individuals and families in North America enhanced protections for cyberattacks that lead to extortion and ransomware, financial loss, cyberbullying, cyber disruption, and breach of privacy. Additionally, clients benefit from discounted access to third-party resources, with tools ranging from how to secure network and mobile devices to how to spot signs of online manipulation. Taken together, the policy is designed to help clients proactively protect themselves from cyber risks and minimize their loss if the unexpected happens.

According to Chubb research, while the majority of Americans are concerned about being impacted by a cyber breach, only a small percentage are actually taking the right steps to protect themselves and their families. "While technology has enhanced our lives in countless ways, it also allows us to bring our work life home and our home life to work, thereby increasing our chances of falling victim to cyber crimes, which continue to occur at an alarming rate," said Michael Tanenbaum, Executive Vice President, Chubb's North America Cyber Practice. "Simply clicking on the wrong email or downloading a new app could put your personal data in the wrong hands. Personal cyber protection is no longer a 'nice to have,' but rather a 'must have.' Our new policy is designed with this need in mind and will provide clients with peace of mind knowing they are protected against cyber threats."

Key benefits of a Chubb's Masterpiece® Cyber Protection policy include:

Protection against threats to release your personal information, holding your files for ransom, and destruction of your personal network;

Protection provided against loss of account funds from a cyber attack and related expenses;

Assistance dealing with online harassment from cyberbullying;

Support dealing with cyberattacks that prohibit you from accessing your home, or attacks interrupting a small business you operate from your home;

Aid in dealing with theft, loss or unauthorized access to personal data from a cyber attack;

Assistance in resolving identity theft.

Available to clients with a Masterpiece homeowners policy, the cyber policy is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, Michigan, Louisiana, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. It will be rolled out to additional states and in Canada throughout 2018 and into 2019 for all North American Masterpiece® clients.

About Chubb:

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

About Chubb Cyber

Chubb is a leader in insuring cyber risk. Combining industry-leading underwriting and expert third-party incident response services, Chubb offers policies that are tailored to the specific needs and risks of its clients to ensure they are ready with the tools and expertise necessary should a cyber incident occur. Moving swiftly to minimize data loss and moving rapidly to connect clients with the proper parties is only part of what Chubb delivers. Keeping an eye on the ever-evolving cyber security landscape, Chubb looks for ways to do more for its clients by offering cutting-edge products and holistic services to each and every client.

