Chubb Names Jeffrey Updyke Head of North America Small Business Insurance

"Over the last several years, we have made significant investments to deliver an exceptional offering for small businesses and their agents, including the introduction of an award-winning digital platform called Chubb Marketplace," said Mr. Lupica. "Small business will continue to be a strategic priority for Chubb and a critical part of our North America franchise."

"I am so pleased to have someone of Jeff's caliber take on the responsibilities of leading this dynamic team of seasoned professionals that have paved the way for this fast-growing business," he continued. "Jeff's proven leadership and depth of experience in underwriting and understanding the needs of our distribution partners, particularly the importance of offering exceptional digital experiences, will be a key advantage in his new role."

Mr. Updyke began his career with Chubb in 1991 as an Excess Casualty Underwriter. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of North America Field Operations, a role he has held since 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Saint Lawrence University.

