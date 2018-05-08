Chubb Names Mike Williams Executive Vice President and Manufacturing Industry Practice Leader for its North American Mid-Market Segment

According to Bloomberg Markets, manufacturing is growing at the fastest pace since 2004. "The business environment is evolving at a rapid pace and creating enormous opportunities for manufacturers across the U.S.," said Jim West, Executive Vice President, North America Industry Practice Leader. "Mike is a talented and seasoned industry veteran with strong underwriting experience, and his background is an ideal fit for identifying key trends in this dynamic industry and aligning Chubb's capabilities with the needs of our clients to help them better manage risks in the midst of this manufacturing resurgence."

Mr. Williams has more than three decades of insurance industry experience, with 27 of those years with Chubb. He joined Chubb in 1989 as a Commercial Lines Underwriter and has also served in a number of leadership roles within underwriting. Prior to this new position, Mr. Williams was the Western Zone Underwriting Officer for CNA Insurance.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Washington State University.

Mark Locke to Retire

After a 27 year career at Chubb, Mark Locke, previous Manufacturing Industry Practice Leader, has decided to retire at the end of 2018.

"Mark and his team have built a solid franchise that has served Chubb well throughout the years," said Mr. West. "On behalf of the entire senior management team, we thank Mark for his leadership and all of his contributions, and wish him all the very best during retirement."

For the remainder of 2018, Mark will serve the business as Deputy Industry Practice Leader, where he will help ensure a smooth transition for Mr. Williams.

The Chubb Manufacturing Industry practice is represented throughout Chubb's 48 North American branch offices. To learn more, please click here.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit www.chubb.com/ca.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-names-mike-williams-executive-vice-president-and-manufacturing-industry-practice-leader-for-its-north-american-mid-market-segment-300644545.html

SOURCE Chubb

Related Links

https://www2.chubb.com/us-en

