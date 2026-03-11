Chubb Names Seshadri Iyer to Lead Global Operations, Technology and Digital Transformation

Julie Dillman to Retire After Nearly a Decade at Chubb

ZURICH, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Seshadri (Sesh) Iyer has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chubb Group, Operations, Technology and Digital Transformation, effective April 6. He succeeds Julie Dillman, who is retiring on April 2 after nearly a decade at Chubb.

In his new role, Iyer will have executive oversight for Chubb's global operations and technology, and will work closely with Sean Ringsted, Chief Digital Business Officer, to continue advancing the company's transformation into a digitally integrated organization across its underwriting, sales and service operations globally. He will report to Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb Limited and Chubb Group, and John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer of Chubb Group.

"On behalf of all of us at Chubb and me personally, I want to thank Julie for her leadership over her distinguished tenure," said Greenberg. "Julie has been instrumental in building and leading our technology and operations organization. She brought a professionalism, drive and discipline to our technology transformation efforts that lays a strong foundation for our future evolution. I am immensely grateful for her contributions and wish her well in her retirement."

Greenberg added, "Sesh is an accomplished executive who brings a wealth of experience in creating large-scale technology-enabled change and using data and technology to drive competitive advantage. He has my complete confidence to lead our global operations and technology organization."

Iyer joins Chubb from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he spent nearly 20 years engaging with clients across industries including financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Most recently, he served as the North America chair for BCG X, the firm's tech design and build unit. He also led BCG's work in the Americas in lean services and operations in technology and IT, and cloud computing.

Reporting to Iyer will be Gordon Mackechnie, Global Head of Technology, Mike Jones, Global Operations Officer and Head of North America Operations and Technology, and Jamie Trish, Global Transformation Officer. Rakshit Kapoor, Global Data Officer, will report to both Iyer and Ringsted.

Dillman has served as Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Digital Transformation Officer since 2022. Previously, she held the role of Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Head of Operations and Technology. Prior to joining Chubb in 2016, she was Executive Vice President of Operations, eBusiness and Analytics at Travelers Insurance, where she led operations and companywide digital and analytics delivery.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

