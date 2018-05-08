Chubb Wins Celent Model Insurer Award for Its New Small Commercial Digital Platform

According to Donald Light, Director, North America Property/Casualty Practice at Celent, "The Model Insurer Awards recognize how insurers are using technology to change the face of the business. Our honorees serve as an inspiration to those looking for strong examples of best practice implementation that will have a truly meaningful impact on business results and the industry overall. The Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace clearly demonstrated that."

The recently launched Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace was built for and with independent agents. It uses cutting edge technology to make it easy for agents to quote, issue, and service their small business accounts all in one place.

"We are proud to receive this honor from Celent," said Jim Williamson, Division President, Small Commercial Insurance, Chubb North America. "This award validates our commitment to innovation and making it easier for independent agents to offer their clients Chubb's exceptional small business insurance solutions."

About Chubb Small Commercial Insurance

Chubb's Small Commercial Insurance division leverages superior underwriting expertise and world renowned claims, account services, and financial strength to offer solutions for small businesses. Chubb Small Commercial products are available through Chubb's exclusive network of independent agents and brokers for over 500 segments of business in the following industries: clubs and associations, cultural institutions, financial services, healthcare offices, real estate, retail stores, service businesses, technology, and wholesale businesses. Built for and with independent agents, Chubb's award-winning new digital platform, the Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace®, is designed to modernize the placement and service of small business insurance.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

