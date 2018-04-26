Chubb's New Digital Platform Helps Independent Agents Modernize the Placement and Service of Small Business Insurance

"The Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace is a new, intuitive experience and a major investment in Chubb's independent agency distribution force," said Jim Williamson, Division President, Small Commercial Insurance, Chubb North America. "Through the Marketplace, Chubb is enhancing the way small business insurance is being sold and serviced."

The Chubb Small Commercial Marketplace is built with cutting-edge technology that provides an exceptional solution for small business insurance, with:

Multi-line account quote capabilities;

Support for both standard and specialty lines, including business owner's policy and management and professional liability lines;

Extensive data pre-fill with high rates of straight-through-processing;

Immediate access to Chubb underwriters; and,

Online, account-level billing with a pay by credit card option.

Chubb Small Commercial Insurance deployed the Marketplace platform to more than 3,000 agencies and 15,000 users over the past several months. Going forward, Chubb will look to further expand the capabilities and user experience of the Small Commercial Marketplace by broadening industry segments and adding new products, features, and tools based on feedback received from independent agents.

"Chubb believes independent agents will continue to be indispensable advisors to small business owners," Mr. Williamson added. "The Marketplace is a game-changing solution for how small business insurance gets done, and reinforces Chubb's commitment to helping independent agents grow their business."

About Chubb Small Commercial Insurance

Launched in March 2016, Chubb's Small Commercial Insurance division leverages superior underwriting expertise and world renowned claims, account services, and financial strength to offer solutions for small businesses. Chubb Small Commercial products are available through Chubb's exclusive network of independent agents and brokers for over 500 segments of business in the following industries: clubs and associations, cultural institutions, financial services, healthcare offices, real estate, retail stores, service businesses, technology, and wholesale businesses.

