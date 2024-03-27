Family entertainment brand to host annual Sensory Sensitive Sunday event at all fun centers in the U.S. and Canada on April 28

IRVING, Texas, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese , the No. 1 global family entertainment fun center, announces the return of its annual World Autism Month fundraiser and events as part of the brand's ongoing commitment to the autism community and its partnership with Autism Speaks, the nonprofit dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan.

CHUCK E. CHEESE BRINGS “FUN”-RAISING AND FOCUS TO WORLD AUTISM MONTH

Throughout the year, select Chuck E. Cheese fun centers host Sensory Sensitive Sunday events on the first Sunday of each month, opening two hours early for sensory-sensitive fun with dimmed lights and lower volume to create a calmer environment that otherwise can be overstimulating for kids with sensory sensitivities. During the month of April, families will have two opportunities for sensory-sensitive fun:

Sunday, April 7 : Select Chuck E. Cheese fun centers will host a Sensory Sensitive Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. For a list of participating locations, families can visit chuckecheese.com/sensory-sensitive-sundays.

: Select Chuck E. Cheese fun centers will host a Sensory Sensitive Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. For a list of participating locations, families can visit chuckecheese.com/sensory-sensitive-sundays. Sunday, April 28 : Nearly all 500 Chuck E. Cheese locations across the U.S. and Canada will host a national Sensory Sensitive Sunday event from 9 to 11 a.m.

"Our unwavering dedication to providing a safe, fun and inclusive environment for families of children with autism and other sensory needs drives our years-long partnership with Autism Speaks," said Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips. "We've continued to make strides in our commitment to inclusivity, which begins with sensitivity trainings for our support center and fun center teams so they can create joyful experiences for every guest who walks through our doors."

Fundraising opportunities in support of Autism Speaks throughout the month of April include:

Cotton Candy for a Cause: A portion of cotton candy sales during April will benefit Autism Speaks as part of the brand's goal to raise up to $50,000 .

. A round-up campaign: Guests at all fun centers will be encouraged to round up their purchases to the next dollar at checkout to donate the difference.

Online donations: Guests who place orders online can add $1 , $3 or $5 donations at checkout.

, or donations at checkout. Chuck E. Online Shop: 10% of profits from all April sales will be donated to Autism Speaks.

The money raised from these fundraisers supports various Autism Speaks initiatives, including:

No-cost resources, spanning roadmaps, a nationwide database of providers and a referral support line that address the needs of autistic individuals from early diagnosis and intervention, to transition to adulthood, to aging with autism and beyond

Public health and awareness programs, local and national grants, global research efforts and state and federal advocacy work aimed at supporting all autistic individuals in reaching their full potential

"Achieving a truly inclusive world requires us to stand with the autism community in fearless resolve, supporting the diverse strengths and challenges of people across the lifespan," said Autism Speaks President and CEO Keith Wargo. "From offering a safe environment where all kids can have fun and ensuring every family feels welcomed, to creating job opportunities for those with unique talents, our partnership with Chuck E. Cheese has brought us one step closer to the acceptance of autistic people — beyond simple awareness."

To date, Chuck E. Cheese has raised nearly $300,000 for Autism Speaks. Beyond World Autism Month events and fundraisers, Chuck E. Cheese supports the autistic community through multiple initiatives. Sponsorships include the upcoming Autism Speaks Dallas-Fort Worth Run and Autism Speaks' Walk events in Los Angeles and DFW, as a KidZone sponsor providing sensory-sensitive play areas and a visit from Chuck E. Cheese at each event.

The company also participates in Autism Speaks' Workplace Inclusion Now (WIN)™, an employment program that brings together people with autism and related conditions, communities and employers to build and support an inclusive, welcoming workplace culture. Chuck E. Cheese trains team members across all fun centers to ensure that every guest, inclusive of people on the autism spectrum, enjoys a safe, fun-filled visit.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. We do this through advocacy, services, supports, research and innovation, and advances in care for autistic individuals and their families. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Chuck E. Cheese