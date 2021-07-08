Chuck E. Cheese Celebrates The Return Of Chuck E. Live! With A New Beach Party Bash Dance And Free Play Points

IRVING, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese , the nation's No. 1 family entertainment and dining destination where thousands of happy birthdays are celebrated every year, marks the return of Chuck E. LIVE! with Chuck E., every hour on the half-hour mark. This week, kids can celebrate his official return to "the office" at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide.

After spending more than a year away from the restaurant, in the recording studio and on the heels of wrapping up his first-ever outside summer concert tour, Chuck E. Cheese is back to work. Lucky for him and all the kids and guests of Chuck E. Cheese, his work is all about playing, performing his new Beach Party Bash dance and surprising guests at reserved birthday parties. The summer show includes songs from the latest album, "Summer of Fun," which is available on all streaming platforms and for purchase on iTunes.

"For more than a year, kids and parents have eagerly awaited Chuck E.'s return to the dance floor — and Chuck E.'s been looking forward to this day, too," said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. "Chuck E. loves celebrating birthday parties, sharing his favorite new music and dance moves and creating special memories every day at Chuck E. Cheese. He's never been more excited to report to the 'office,' and we're all ready to once again feel the special energy that he offers our guests when they visit our venues for their first or 100th visit."

To give guests even more reasons to smile when they visit Chuck E. Cheese this week, when guests mention "Chuck E. Live" on Thursday, July 8, they will receive 10 free play points per child with any purchase at participating locations. Additionally, as a dedicated community partner, Chuck E. will also host pizza parties with community organizations across the country to celebrate the return to fun.

For more information, visit www.chuckecheese.com

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and delivery-only Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

SOURCE Chuck E. Cheese