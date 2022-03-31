CHUCK E. CHEESE TURNS DOWN THE VOLUME TO TURN UP THE FUN TO KICK OFF AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH

On the first Sunday of the month, participating restaurants open two hours early to create dedicated playtime for children with autism and other special sensory needs. Offering a quieter dining and entertainment environment, dimmed lighting and a sensory-friendly arcade experience, Sensory Sensitive Sundays are staffed by a caring, specially trained team to ensure a fun-filled visit by all.

"We take a great deal of pride and care in supporting families and children living with autism with our Sensory Sensitive Sundays," said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. "Chuck E. Cheese is the place Where Every Kid Can Be A Kid, and we work to ensure all kids can experience the joy and wonder of Chuck E. Cheese by offering understanding, inclusion and acceptance through this program."

Additionally, throughout the month of April, Chuck E. Cheese guests can donate to Autism Speaks by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar or adding a $1, $3 or $5 donation at checkout. All contributions will support Autism Speaks' research, advocacy efforts, programs and services, such as increasing early childhood intervention and global understanding and acceptance of people with autism. Last April, Chuck E. Cheese raised more than $23,600.

"Our partnership with Chuck E. Cheese is instrumental in helping us realize our vision of a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential," said Autism Speaks President and CEO Keith Wargo. "By demonstrating care and understanding through the Sensory Sensitive Sundays program, and encouraging guests to be aware and contribute, Chuck E. Cheese is helping move the needle for families living with autism."

For more information on Chuck E. Cheese Sensory Sensitive Sundays and participating restaurants, visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/sensory-sensitive-sundays/.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

