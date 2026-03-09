UEI College Huntington Park Student Pivots to Trade School After Post-Graduation Job Search Stalls

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Anthony Jimenez graduated from high school in 2024, he expected a straightforward transition into the workforce. He planned to land a steady job and begin his path toward independence.

Instead, he spent months met with silence.

Anthony Jiminez

"It was a pretty rough year," Jimenez said. "I just wasn't getting accepted for any jobs."

The period of uncertainty forced Jimenez to pivot. Realizing that a competitive market required specialized skills, he began researching trade schools. A video on social media eventually led him to UEI College in Huntington Park, where he discovered the Electrician Technician program.

The prospect of completing a program in 10 months appealed to Jimenez, who was eager to start a career. While he initially considered HVAC, he chose the electrical field for its focus on troubleshooting and hands-on application.

"I personally like troubleshooting," Jimenez said. "And electrical is really hands-on. I could see myself doing it for the rest of my life."

The program utilizes a hybrid schedule, consisting of two days of online study and two days of on-campus lab work. For Jimenez, who previously struggled with traditional academic settings, the practical nature of the curriculum provided a new perspective on education.

In the campus labs, Jimenez focuses on tasks such as pipe bending, wall mounts, and wiring. He credits his instructors with teaching him the fundamentals and technical "hacks" used in the field.

"I didn't know anything about electrical when I started," Jimenez said. "They pretty much taught me everything from the start."

As he nears the completion of his modules, Jimenez is looking toward the future. His immediate goal is to secure an entry-level apprenticeship, with plans to become a journeyman within three years. Eventually, he hopes to obtain a contractor's license and open his own business.

Beyond professional success, Jimenez said his motivation is rooted in providing for his family and achieving personal milestones.

"Going back to school was the best option for me," Jimenez said. "It's never too late to start. As long as you put your effort into it and make sacrifices, it'll be worth it in the end."

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand fields such as healthcare, skilled trades, and business. Each of the hands-on training programs offered are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout California. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

Contact: Joseph Cockrell, [email protected], 949.812.7749

SOURCE UEI College