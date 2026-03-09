UEI College Oceanside Student Turns Family Health Emergency into Medical Career Path

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Josefa Vincente, the decision to enter the medical field was born from a moment of crisis.

A few months before her high school graduation, Vincente's mother, who has Type 2 diabetes, experienced a life-threatening drop in blood glucose levels. Vincente, unsure of how to treat the symptoms, was forced to call 911.

Josefa Vincente

"I panicked," she said. "I didn't know what to do."

That experience, coupled with a childhood spent accompanying her mother to doctor's appointments, led her to the Medical Assistant program at UEI College in Oceanside. Vincente said she wanted to become a person who knows how to react during a health emergency.

"If that happened again, I'd have more control," Vincente said. "I'd be able to help."

Now in her fifth module of the program, Vincente has transitioned from an observer to a practitioner. She said the program's emphasis on hands-on training was the primary factor in her decision to enroll, noting that she learns best through practical applications rather than traditional lectures.

The transition to clinical work was not without challenges. Vincente admitted that learning to administer injections was initially intimidating.

"I was scared of hurting someone," she said. "But my instructor reminded us that this is what we're pursuing. We just have to go for it."

The curriculum at UEI utilizes real-life scenarios to prepare students for the fast-paced nature of the medical field. Vincente said the immersive environment and the sense of community among classmates have helped her build the professional confidence necessary for a healthcare career.

Beyond technical skills, Vincente said the program has strengthened her communication and self-advocacy. She credits the campus staff and instructors with providing a supportive environment where students are encouraged to ask questions and seek assistance.

Her goal is to provide the same level of care and clarity to patients that her mother's medical teams provided over the years. Vincente said she hopes her story encourages other prospective students to overcome their initial hesitations about entering the field.

"Having medical issues is scary, but when you're educated, you feel prepared," Vincente said. "I want to help others feel that same confidence."

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with vocational and career training in healthcare and skilled trades. Each of the hands-on programs offered are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout California. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

