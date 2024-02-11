CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY TAPS DIRECTLY INTO WORLDWIDE CURIOSITY WITH NEW SUPER BOWL AD

Church extends open invitation to come inside and experience one of the thousands of Scientology Organizations located across six continents.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th consecutive year, the Church of Scientology will premiere a new ad during the Super Bowl telecast. Recognizing that millions of people search for Scientology every day, the ad brings viewers inside a Church alongside other curious people who want to learn more about the world's youngest major religion.

Entitled "Decide for Yourself," the ad also highlights the religion's spiritual technology and the Church's Humanitarian and Social Betterment Campaigns. Featured prominently is the Public Information Center, where visitors can learn about the beliefs and practices of the Scientology religion.

On average, more than 40 percent of Super Bowl viewers tune in just to watch the ads. For some, this year's ad will be their first glimpse inside a Church of Scientology on television. But for all viewers, it will be the first time they hear, "If you've ever been curious, you're not alone."

With more than 11,000 Scientology Churches, Missions and Groups around the world, the ad will be translated in 16 languages and appear on YouTube internationally. The new ad will also begin appearing on the Church's social platforms (X, Facebook and Instagram) during the Super Bowl. To watch this year's Super Bowl ad, visit Scientology.org/Decide.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

