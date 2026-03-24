Church of the Highlands Announces Welcoming Easter services

Easter at Highlands features family-friendly options and a new podcast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church of the Highlands will host multiple Easter services April 3-5 and invites anyone looking for a place to celebrate to attend one of the locations to enjoy an uplifting worship experience.

"Whether it's your first time attending church or haven't attended in years, Easter is a great time to join us," said Highlands' Lead Pastor Mark Pettus. "Our services are designed to meet people where they are in their spiritual journey, so they experience the love and hope that Jesus offers to everyone."

All welcome to experience Easter at Highlands across Alabama and Georgia.

Services will be held Friday, April 3 through Sunday April 5 at Highlands locations across Alabama and Georgia. Each service will include live worship music, an encouraging message from Lead Pastor Mark Pettus, and engaging environments for children. Times vary by location, with details available on the Easter at Highlands website.

In 2026, Highlands will celebrate Easter for the first time at two new locations—Prattville near Montgomery and Peachtree City in Georgia—expanding its reach into growing communities. Based on previous years, tens of thousands of people are expected to attend, many experiencing church for the first time.

The church has also launched a new podcast series for the Easter season, There is More, which builds on the weekly message through practical, conversational discussions.

Resources available for every stage of life

Highlands offers opportunities for all ages and stages of life to grow in faith and build meaningful relationships.

Children ages six weeks through 5th grade can participate in age-specific services in a safe, clean environment with games, Bible stories, and interactive learning. More information is available through Highlands Kids.

For adults, Highlands' Growth Track supports people in connecting with others in the church, growing in their own spiritual journey and making a difference in their communities and the lives of others.

The theme of Highlands' Easter season is inspired by chapter eight of the book of Romans and emphasizes the unshakable love of God for people of all backgrounds. Services will focus on the gospel message highlighted in Romans 8:38-39, which affirms that nothing can separate us from God's love through Christ:

"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

About Church of the Highlands: Church of the Highlands is a Birmingham-based, life-giving body of believers with campuses across Alabama and Georgia that exists to help people know God, find freedom, discover purpose, and make a difference. More information is available at the Highlands website.

SOURCE Church of the Highlands