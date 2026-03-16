Church of the Highlands launches new campus to serve Peachtree City, Newnan and Fayetteville region

New location welcomes all to Sunday services at McIntosh High School

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church of the Highlands launched a new campus in Peachtree City to serve the surrounding region.

Services have begun and the community is invited to join at one of the two service times and as the campus celebrates its first Easter Services. Those attending can meet their neighbors, experience a life-giving worship service, and learn what Highlands has to offer through small groups, community service and opportunities for kids.

Community members celebrating the launch of the Church of the Highlands campus at Peachtree City on Sunday, March 15.

"Whether you're new to church or ready for a fresh start, we would love for you to join us," said Highlands Lead Pastor Mark Pettus. "We love the Peachtree City region, and we're excited to build this church family together."

The Peachtree City location will create a vibrant, growing community for people in the surrounding area as Highlands' second campus in Georgia.

Caleb Chambers will lead the new location as campus pastor after having previously led the Shoals Campus in Alabama. Ahead of the first campus service, Chambers shared that he and his family are looking forward to supporting their new community and putting down local roots.

The expansion to Peachtree City is one of several key announcements made by Pettus as the church celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Founded in Birmingham, the church is known for practical messages, powerful worship and a family-friendly atmosphere for all ages.

Approachable and actionable: Helping faith become part of your life

At Highlands, the Growth Track program helps people discover their life's purpose, find ways to make an impact and grow in their individual faith journey. The church also facilitates a range of small groups tailored to different interests and life stages, making it easy for everyone to build meaningful connections and find a place where they belong.

Highlands conducts monthly outreach initiatives called First Saturday Serve. The Peachtree City campus will hold its first outreach on April 4. First Saturday Serve and other community service programs are an important part of the church's mission to Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose and Make a Difference. Learn more about First Saturday Serve and other outreach initiatives here.

Sunday services will be held weekly at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at McIntosh High School at 201 Walt Banks Road. The new location includes seating for over 600 people for worship services plus additional space for children.

About Church of the Highlands

Church of the Highlands is a life-giving local church with 26 campuses across Alabama and Georgia. With a mission to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose and Make a Difference, Highlands exists to transform lives and communities through faith and service.

SOURCE Church of the Highlands