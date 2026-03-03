Churchill Downs Racetrack Announces the Official Menu for the 152nd Kentucky Derby®

For the third year in a row, Head Chef Robert Lopez crafts a new lineup of delectable spring-forward race-day dishes

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") and hospitality partner Levy Restaurants ("Levy") released the official menu for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby® presented by Woodford Reserve. The menu features Louisville-inspired classics and contemporary variations to enjoy while basking in the celebration of the Kentucky Derby®, Saturday, May 2.

The Kentucky Derby® is a premier sporting event where storied tradition meets modern culture, and the 2026 menu reflects that intersection. Chef Robert Lopez, Senior Executive Chef for Levy Restaurants and Head Chef at Churchill Downs, is focusing on serving up fresh flavors to commemorate the weekend from start to finish with an elevated menu that promises to delight fans of every taste. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from nearby farms and locally inspired dishes like chicken paired with roasted peach chutney and Kentucky BBQ shrimp.

"Churchill Downs is always committed to honoring its iconic traditions, and this year I'm coming to the table with familiar elements along with some exciting culinary twists," said Chef Lopez. "The menu for the 152nd 'Run for the Roses®' features flavors that will be recognizable to returning guests, including delectable honey bourbon sauces and brown sugar caramelization, while incorporating surprise components to ensure on-track diners are immersed in the full experience."

Churchill Downs will also be offering an array of artisanal cocktails for guests to sip on as they enjoy "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®."

In addition to the official menu and cocktail selections, Churchill Downs will welcome several celebrity chefs including Akhtar Nawab, Damaris Phillips, Fabio Viviani, Leah Cohen, Lorena Garcia, Rodney Scott, and Tristen Epps to serve exclusive culinary offerings in select dining areas throughout the racetrack for guests in Club SI by Sports Illustrated, Spires Terrace, Turf Club, and more.

For more information, including recipes and images for the official menus, please visit https://www.kentuckyderby.com/recipes/cat/official-derby-menu/. To learn more about this year's race or purchase tickets for the Kentucky Derby, please visit https://www.kentuckyderby.com/.

The Official Kentucky Derby ® 152 On-Track Food Menu

Green Goddess Pasta Salad

Cheese tortellini, cherry tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella pearls & fresh basil with a creamy pesto

Kale Salad with Cider Sorghum Vinaigrette

Kale, shredded cabbage, julienne carrots, red quinoa, dried cherries, sunflower seeds & pickled red onions with a cider sorghum vinaigrette

Farmstand Vegetables & Assorted Dips

An assortment of vegetables with traditional hummus, lemon sweet pea hummus & buttermilk herb dip

Caprese Sandwich on Focaccia

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze on focaccia

Pretzel Board

Served with whole grain mustard dip, pimento cheese & vanilla glaze

Char-Grilled Short Ribs with Pomegranate & Fennel

Boneless short ribs topped with fennel & a pomegranate glaze

Honey Bourbon Grilled Chicken with Roasted Peach Chutney

Chicken breasts topped with a honey bourbon glaze & roasted peach chutney

Kentucky BBQ Shrimp & Fava Bean Relish

Large shrimp topped with a Kentucky BBQ butter sauce & fava bean relish

Ancient Grains Pilaf

Farro, quinoa, bulgur, barley & wild rice with sautéed vegetables, lemon zest & herbs

Brown Sugar Glazed Roasted Carrots & Dill Sorghum Butter

Roasted carrots tossed in dill sorghum butter

Kentucky Derby ® 152 Beverage Menu

Old Forester Mint Julep

Old Forester, simple syrup, fresh mint, crushed ice

Oaks Lily®

Vodka, sweet and sour, Triple Sec, cranberry juice, blackberries, lemon wedge, crushed ice

Woodford Spire

Woodford Reserve, lemonade, cranberry juice, lemon twist, ice

Herradura Horseshoe Margarita

Herradura Reposado, margarita mix, lime

Kentucky Derby ® 152 Dining By The Numbers:

100k+ guests will be served across more than 25+ dining rooms

17+ full kitchens will be used across the track

100+ Levy Chefs will come in from across the country to support

5,000 lbs of Short Rib will be used

4,000 lbs of Shrimp will be used

6,000 lbs of Carrots will be used

50,000 blackberries will be used

About Chef Robert Lopez

Chef Lopez joined Churchill Downs as the Chef and Culinary Expert for the 150th Kentucky Derby and he will be returning for the third time in 2026. As Senior Executive Chef for Levy, he oversees the culinary team at Churchill Downs. As a culinary leader for Levy, Lopez has dished out incredible elevated food and beverage experiences for fans at NBA arenas, MLB ballparks and F1 Grand Prix.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds is the longest continually held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

About Levy

The disruptor in defining the sports and entertainment hospitality experience, Levy is recognized as the market leader and most critically acclaimed hospitality company in its industry. Levy has twice been named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine and has been honored by Forbes as a Best Large Employer, Best Employer for Diversity, and Best Employer for Women. Levy's diverse portfolio includes award-winning restaurants; iconic sports and entertainment venues, zoos and cultural institutions, theaters and music festivals, and convention centers; as well as the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards, US Open Tennis Tournament, Kentucky Derby, Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals, and NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL, and MLS All-Star Games. For more, visit levyrestaurants.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Churchill Downs Racetrack