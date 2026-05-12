ChurnZero First to Bring AI-Powered Personalization Directly Into CS Workflows

Industry-first capability reads live customer context to produce tailored outreach at scale

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the AI platform and partner for customer growth, today announced AI Email Play Steps, an industry-first AI-powered personalization capability built directly into automated customer success workflows. The new capability helps customer success teams eliminate the tradeoff between personalization and scale by using live customer data to draft context-aware emails when a play is triggered.

Personalized customer engagement is becoming a measurable growth lever, not just a better customer experience. McKinsey found that AI-powered customer interactions can improve customer satisfaction by 15 to 20%, increase revenue by 5 to 8%, and reduce cost to serve by 20 to 30%. Bain also notes that AI-powered customer experience can strengthen customer loyalty, employee engagement and revenue growth simultaneously. For customer success teams, those gains depend on whether AI has access to the right context and shows up inside the workflows teams already use.

Quick Facts

AI Email Play Steps give customer success teams a new way to personalize automated outreach.

Industry-first workflow integration: AI Email Play Steps bring AI-powered personalization directly into automated customer success plays.

AI Email Play Steps bring AI-powered personalization directly into automated customer success plays. Context-aware outreach at scale: After setting an email objective, teams can generate personalized emails for any use case and for as many accounts within their plays.

After setting an email objective, teams can generate personalized emails for any use case and for as many accounts within their plays. No AI expertise required: Teams do not build agents from scratch, select models, manage prompts, or redesign workflows to use the capability.

Teams do not build agents from scratch, select models, manage prompts, or redesign workflows to use the capability. Powered by current customer context: Each message is based on live customer data, not a static template or stale account snapshot.

Each message is based on live customer data, not a static template or stale account snapshot. Designed for control: Human review is enabled by default, fallback content sends automatically if AI is unavailable, and reporting shows what each customer received.

How do AI Email Play Steps work?

Instead of relying on a static email template, CS teams write an email objective that explains what the communication should accomplish, what customer context to use, and what to avoid. When the play reaches the AI Email Play Step, ChurnZero reads the live customer record and uses that brief, along with the customer's current data and the sender's writing profile, to draft a personalized email.

This makes each email fresh at the moment it's created. The AI can draw from health scores, engagement history, journey stage, active goals, Success Plans, and support activity tied to the account. Because the AI draws from ChurnZero's unified customer record, communications are grounded in the real state of the customer relationship, not generic AI outputs.

"Getting reliable, impressive results from AI requires the right models, the right preparation and above all, the right context," said You Mon Tsang, founder and CEO of ChurnZero. "ChurnZero is a system of context. We have spent years building a unified record of every customer, including their health, history, goals, and their relationship with the people who serve them. When AI has access to all of that, it stops producing generic outputs and starts behaving the way AI was always supposed to: like it actually knows the customer."

AI Email Play Steps are part of ChurnZero's broader vision for embedded AI that actively participates in customer success workflows, helping teams automate execution while staying focused on strategy, relationships, and customer growth.

Availability

AI Email Play Steps are available immediately as an add-on for all ChurnZero editions and are part of the ChurnZero AI Hub.

To learn more about AI Email Play Steps and ChurnZero AI, visit ChurnZero.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are ChurnZero AI Email Play Steps?

ChurnZero AI Email Play Steps are an AI-powered personalization capability that works inside automated customer success plays. It uses live customer data to draft context-aware emails when a play is triggered.

Do AI Email Play Steps use current customer data?

Yes. AI Email Play Steps read the live customer record at the moment the email step executes, not a snapshot from when the account entered the play. This helps each message reflect the customer's current status, activity, and relationship history.

Is human review required before AI-generated emails are sent?

Review is enabled by default. The sending CSM must approve each AI-generated email before it goes out. Admins can disable review for lower-stakes, high-volume workflows, but ChurnZero recommends keeping review on for sensitive communications, such as at-risk customer outreach.

What happens if AI is unavailable or credits run out?

A backup email configured by the admin sends automatically, so plays do not stall. The play builder also displays a notification when backup content is in use, so teams know when to take action.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the AI platform and partner for customer growth.

Built for ambitious teams, ChurnZero helps you grow revenue, increase efficiency, and deliver the best possible customer experience. As customer growth becomes more autonomous, ChurnZero helps your team lead the change.

Customer teams use ChurnZero to drive revenue and retention, work more efficiently, and deliver the best possible customer experience.

The platform unifies your customer data, team expertise, and AI into a single system engineered to elevate customer success. It provides clear insight into what customers need and helps you deliver it, making it easy to scale onboarding, adoption, renewal, and expansion programs as your customer base grows.

ChurnZero's AI agents are purpose-built for the specific needs of customer teams. They interpret customer data, embed seamlessly into your existing workflows, and are flexible by design. You decide how much you want AI to do, and where and when it does it, so you're always in control.

ChurnZero is more than software. Our CS, implementation, and support teams are true partners who ensure your team succeeds at scale.

Contact

PANBlast for ChurnZero

[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero