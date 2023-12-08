ChurnZero announces winners of 2023 ChurnHero Awards

Customer success teams at AppFollow, Cority, Demandbase, Smokeball and TruVideo earn recognition for innovative, digital customer success initiatives powered by ChurnZero software.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has recognized five remarkable customer success (CS) teams in the fourth annual ChurnHero awards for digital customer success. The ChurnHero Awards highlight CS teams at subscription businesses worldwide who use ChurnZero's customer success software to achieve remarkable results in one of five categories: onboarding new customers, driving product adoption, increasing renewals and expansion, building customer advocacy, and designing innovative digital CS programs.

"It's always exciting to discover how our customers are applying ChurnZero technology to solve their challenges," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "Their outcomes reinforce our view that customer success is on its way to being the most important and technologically sophisticated department in every subscription business. We're honored to be our ChurnHeroes' platform and partner of choice, and we look forward to what they'll accomplish in 2024."

2023's winners and runners-up, chosen by a panel of CS experts at ChurnZero, represent companies based in the United States, Canada, Australia, Finland, and the United Kingdom. This year's ChurnHero Award winners are:

Onboarding Hero: Smokeball

Legal practice management software platform Smokeball redesigned and streamlined its onboarding for smaller accounts with a digital customer journey to manage and coach customers. The initiative generated a huge increase in onboardings completed within 90 days, reduced manual workload significantly, and saw Smokeball's Net Promoter Score® (NPS) increase by up to 70 points for accounts going through onboarding.

Adoption Hero: Demandbase

Go-to-market software platform Demandbase boosted product adoption with a detailed playbook that engaged users with its Academy learning content, a known factor for increasing usage and renewals. The ChurnZero-enabled playbook delivered content to customers automatically based on platform usage or specific interactions with the Demandbase team, leading to a 40% increase in weekly active users for this segment.

Renewal/Expansion Hero: TruVideo

Video-first communication platform TruVideo designed a ChurnZero play, consisting of 10 engagements including emails, videos, and in-app communications, to drive awareness and upsells of a new feature enhancement. Within three months, the initiative generated the monthly recurring revenue equivalent of 17 new customers through upsells, with around 10% of TruVideo's customer base adopting the tool.

Advocacy Hero: Cority

Enterprise EHS and ESG software provider Cority increased its NPS by 41% using ChurnZero-powered surveys and engagement. Cority's CS team proactively enrolled customers in NPS surveys , then followed up carefully on each customer's feedback by delving into and resolving their pain points to influence their experience for the better and build long-term advocacy.

Innovation Hero: AppFollow

The CS team at AppFollow, an integrated service for app reputation management, solved a set of complex needs with bi-directional data integrations between ChurnZero, Zendesk and Jira. The team used ChurnZero health scores (ChurnScores) to prioritize product tasks in Jira, while also using Jira task status to refine affected customers' ChurnScores—creating better visibility into tasks, and aligning their CS, product. and support teams on the importance of health scoring.

2023's ChurnHero runners-up include: Demandbase, Gigamon, (Onboarding Hero), IntelAgree (Adoption Hero), ClearGov (Renewal / Expansion Hero), edays Absence Management (Advocacy Hero), and Cofense (Innovation Hero).

Read more about the winners of the 2023 ChurnHero Awards here.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Chris Pilbeam

[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero