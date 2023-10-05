ChurnZero partners with Absorb LMS and Higher Logic Vanilla to unify digital customer success, customer education, and community management

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has announced two significant technology partnerships enabling customer success (CS) teams to streamline, enhance, and unite their digital CS, customer education, and community management operations. ChurnZero will offer the Absorb LMS learning management system, and the Higher Logic Vanilla customer community platform, as part of its customer success software suite. Seamless integrations between ChurnZero and each partner platform will extend ChurnZero's digital CS ecosystem to provide a formidable, end-to-end solution for maximizing customer value, keeping and growing accounts, and driving recurring revenue.

ChurnZero, recently named the #1 customer success software platform by G2, now has more native integrations than any other customer success platform. The company is planning further partnerships and enhancements for 2023 and 2024, including a native integration with the leading customer onboarding platform GUIDEcx. In addition, a partner academy initiative and certification program will train solution provider partners to help their customers achieve exceptional results with ChurnZero software.

"The more seamlessly ChurnZero works with our partners' platforms, the better the results our customers can achieve," says Alli Tiscornia, chief customer officer, ChurnZero. "As digital customer success becomes more sophisticated, ChurnZero and our strategic partners are working hard to fully unlock its potential while minimizing its complexity, so that our customers can maximize their impact."

ChurnZero's integration with Absorb LMS will enable users to seamlessly manage, track, and enhance customer education from within ChurnZero. Users can provision customer contacts as Absorb LMS learners, and receive and monitor learner actions within ChurnZero, including course enrollments, progress, and completions, enabling them to guide customers through their learning journeys and fine-tune their training content.

"Our partnership with ChurnZero is based on the fundamental belief that true customer success is achieved when empowerment meets education," says Peggy Pulliam, vice president of client services, Absorb LMS. "Our partnership is aimed at reshaping how businesses engage, educate, and empower their customers to drive business value and growth."

ChurnZero's partnership with Higher Logic Vanilla integrates the customer community platform's engagement metrics into ChurnZero, giving CS teams a unified customer view and a comprehensive understanding of customer interactions and engagements. The integration provides ChurnZero users with insights and alerts on active community participants and their activity, enables automated recognition and engagement strategies, and allows users to tailor customer experiences, recommendations, and interactions based on community activity.

"We are excited to join forces with ChurnZero," says Rob Wenger, CEO and co-founder, Higher Logic. "This represents a significant step in driving scaled customer success and community together to empower organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences with vibrant and connected communities".

To learn more about ChurnZero's best-in-class partnership program, which includes technology, solutions, referral, marketing, and private equity/venture capital partnerships, visit ChurnZero.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

About Absorb

Absorb Software is an AI-powered learning management system (LMS) provider. Absorb LMS is purpose-built for an engaging, personalized learner experience and efficient administration that enables millions of employees, customers, partners, and members to discover, absorb, and apply the knowledge they need. From meeting compliance to motivating learners, up-skilling/re-skilling, and creating/curating to monetizing course content, the platform unlocks potential. For more information, please visit www.absorblms.com.

About Higher Logic Vanilla

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit higherlogic.com.

About GUIDEcx

GUIDEcx® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project — internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more — through the portal, email or mobile app. GUIDEcx® helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers.

