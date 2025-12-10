QCi Brings Quantum Out of the Lab and Goes Live at CES 2026

Quantum Computing Inc. debuts at CES Foundry with live demos that show quantum delivering clearer insights, smarter decisions, and safer real-world communication

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced it will debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, running Jan. 6 to 9, 2026, with a featured presence inside CES Foundry at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. CES Foundry is a new CES experience this year, built to spotlight the frontier where AI meets quantum through live demonstrations and direct access to the companies shaping what comes next. CES Foundry will be open during the first two days of CES, Jan. 7 and 8.

QCi's debut lands at a pivotal moment. As AI becomes operational, the limiting factor is no longer access to data. It is the ability to make the best decision fast, under constraints, at a power and cost profile that can scale. The next era is not more AI. It is the infrastructure that makes intelligent systems scalable, efficient, and trustworthy. QCi will make the case that quantum photonics is a practical path forward, and the media will be able to see it working in real time.

"People hear 'quantum' and think it belongs in a lab. At QCi, we build quantum photonics systems that work in the real world," said Dr. Yuping Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Computing Inc. "CES is where the world comes to see what is next. At CES Foundry, we will show live demos that make the value of quantum photonics immediate and easy to understand."

At CES Foundry, QCi will demonstrate light-powered quantum photonics through hands-on demos focused on problems people instantly relate to, improving outcomes when complexity explodes and choices multiply. Demonstrations will include optimizing routes, improving financial outcomes, and accelerating AI training, all designed to show how quantum photonics can deliver better decisions with no quantum expertise required.

QCi pairs this real-world focus with U.S. based manufacturability. The company operates a first-of-its-kind thin film lithium niobate foundry in Tempe, Arizona, offering photonic integrated circuit capabilities for a 150 mm wafer line, and advancing technologies designed for practical deployment.

Live Demos at CES Foundry, Booth FT 16

QCi demonstrations will include:

Financial modeling, exploring many possible outcomes for more balanced decisions

AI training, highlighting faster, more efficient learning

Drone route optimization, identifying safer, faster paths as constraints multiply

Media Demo Opportunities

Preshow remote demos available upon request

Onsite reporter demo block at CES Foundry

Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, 2026

11AM to 1 PM PST

CES Foundry, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Booth FT 16

Please request pre-show remote or onsite media demos here .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines and foundry services for the production of photonic chips based on thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

