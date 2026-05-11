CIAT launches CompTIA SecAI+ bootcamps focused on AI-driven cyber defense skills

Intensive one-week program debuts this month

NATIONAL CITY, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Institute of Applied Technology (CIAT), in cooperation with CompTIA, will launch a new intensive education program this month that melds artificial intelligence and cybersecurity skills.

CIAT's CompTIA SecAI+ Bootcamp is designed for cybersecurity professionals seeking to master AI security specialization.

CIAT's CompTIA SecAI+ Bootcamp is designed for cybersecurity pros seeking to master AI security specialization. Post this

"If you've built substantial cybersecurity expertise and recognize AI security as the next frontier in your professional evolution, our SecAI+ bootcamp delivers that strategic advantage," said Brad Smith, IT certification program manager, CIAT.

Over a concentrated five-day curriculum delivered through live virtual instruction participants engage in daily sessions that combine conceptual mastery, theoretical knowledge and hands-on practical experience gained through applied laboratory work. The inaugural bootcamp is scheduled for May 26-30, with future sessions June 29-July 3 and July 27-31.

The bootcamp focuses on CompTIA SecAI+, a new professional certification that validates the skills technology professionals need to navigate the convergence of AI and cybersecurity. It addresses the urgent need for skilled professionals who can both defend against and leverage AI technologies in modern cybersecurity environments.

"Securing AI systems, managing AI-related risk and supporting responsible AI governance are increasing in importance," said Brian Matzelle, account director, academic market, CompTIA. "Our certification helps cybersecurity professionals and teams gain the confidence they need to work in environments where AI systems and AI-enabled tools are present."

The CIAT SecAI+ Bootcamp is recommended for:

Seasoned cybersecurity practitioners possessing 3-4 years of IT experience including a minimum of 2 years in active security operations

Security operations specialists, defense engineers and threat researchers looking to advance into AI security domains and AI-powered defensive strategies

Certified security professionals with CompTIA Security+, CySA+ or PenTest+ credentials aiming to distinguish themselves through advanced AI security competencies

Risk managers and compliance specialists tasked with securing AI deployments and establishing AI governance frameworks within their enterprises

All CIAT bootcamp programs include unlimited certification exam attempts. Students may retake their certification exams as many times as necessary until they achieve passing scores, providing confidence and reducing test anxiety.

About California Institute of Applied Technology (CIAT)

California Institute of Applied Technology (CIAT) is a career-focused technical college dedicated to preparing students for success in today's evolving workforce. With programs spanning IT, business, and healthcare, CIAT offers flexible, stackable pathways from 1-week bootcamps to certificates, associate, and bachelor's degrees designed to meet students at any stage of their career journey. Founded in 2008, CIAT combines hands-on training, industry-relevant curriculum, and personalized support to help students build real-world skills and advance in high-demand fields. https://www.ciat.edu/

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and career changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Media Contacts

Dan Funk Steven Ostrowski California Institute of Applied Technology CompTIA [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE CompTIA