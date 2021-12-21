Ciba Health Announces Partnership with Friendship Senior Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciba Health, a virtual healthcare provider, has announced its partnership with Friendship Senior Options, a retirement and assisted-living facility in Schaumburg, Illinois. Ciba's Type 2 Diabetes Reversal program will be made available to all eligible associates of Friendship, granting access to a team of holistic practitioners.

"Friendship Senior Options provides the facilities and care the senior population needs to continue to healthfully age," says Dr. Innocent Clement, Founder and CEO of Ciba Health. "Our collaboration demonstrates they are just as concerned with the health and wellbeing of their associates. Type 2 diabetes affects a significant proportion of Americans who are 45 years old and older, leading to complications, such as heart disease and blindness. At Ciba, we focus on identifying and addressing the root cause—not just the symptoms." Clement continues, "Easy and affordable access to precision medicine means patients suffering from type 2 diabetes will have an opportunity to reverse the disease and live more freely."

"Friendship Senior Options is excited to be able to offer this new benefit to our associates. We take the health of our associates very seriously and are always looking for new and innovative programs to assist our staff in living the healthiest lives possible," says Josh Flaim, FSO Director of Human Resources.

Patients enrolled in Ciba Health's HIPAA-compliant, virtual care program will have access to a team of practitioners, including physicians (board-certified MDs and DOs), as well as registered dietitians and health coaches.

