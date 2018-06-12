CIBC announces new U.S. Banking Center in Chicago's Bronzeville Neighborhood

"We are pleased to join the exciting Bronzeville neighborhood," said Brant Ahrens, President, U.S. Retail and Digital Banking, CIBC. "CIBC is committed to helping individuals and families make smart financial decisions by providing education, access to financial experts and affordable banking products. We will do all these things at our innovative Bronzeville Banking Center."

CIBC will offer its full suite of U.S. consumer and small business banking products provided by CIBC Bank USA, including its EasyPath Banking solutions. EasyPath was designed for individuals and families in low- or moderate-income communities who need affordable banking solutions to help them create financial stability. EasyPath Banking includes:

EasyPath Access Account. A transaction account without checks to avoid overdraft fees.

EasyPath Personal and Home Improvement Loans. Low, fixed-rate loans for times when extra cash is needed for expenses or home repairs.

EasyPath Mortgage Loan. An affordable mortgage option with no required private mortgage insurance required for both purchase and refinancing.

EasyPath Step Loan. A tool to help borrowers build savings while working to establish a good credit history.

CIBC has 20 Chicago-area Banking Centers and additional branch locations in Milwaukee, St. Louis and suburban Detroit.

About CIBC

CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services to more than 11 million clients worldwide across our Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses. We are a 150-year-old Toronto-based bank with our U.S. headquarters in Chicago. In the U.S., visit us at cibc.com/US.

