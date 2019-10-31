CIBC Volunteers Take Financial Literacy to Chicago Schools

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Recognizing the power of working together to make a difference, more than 400 CIBC volunteers visited 17 Chicago schools supported by Big Shoulders Fund to teach important lessons in financial literacy as part of its eighth-annual All-Team Volunteer Day.

CIBC believes strongly in the important role good financial skills play in helping individuals and families succeed and is committed to improving financial literacy in all the communities it serves.

"CIBC focuses its annual volunteer event on bringing easy-to-understand financial literacy lessons to the classroom," said Michael G. Capatides, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, CIBC U.S. Region, and President and CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "Our team is passionate about making a difference in our communities. We want to help these students learn smart money habits while they are young so they can make good financial decisions as adults. The work we do in the classrooms is a complement to the programs we provide to adults, such as knowing the meaning of your credit score and first-time homebuyer education."

CIBC partnered with Big Shoulders Fund for the eighth year in a row to bring the Money Savvy Generation program to students.

"We appreciate CIBC's continuing commitment to help ensure our students are ready for future success," said Joshua Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer, Big Shoulders Fund. "Some of our schools have participated in the program since its inception, meaning our eighth graders have completed the full curriculum. We have seen them grow in their financial literacy confidence over the years. The program helps them to be more fiscally responsible, and has led to conversations with their families spreading the reach of these financial literacy lessons to the broader school communities as well."

About CIBC

CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the U.S., CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

About Big Shoulders Fund

Big Shoulders Fund is an independent charitable organization that serves its network of 75 schools, providing a quality, values-based education to nearly 20,000 Chicago children. Founded in 1986 by Chicago business and civic leaders, Big Shoulders Fund has raised nearly $400 million to date, creating wider access to a network of schools for underserved, low-income students and increasing the capacity of the schools through academic programs, scholarships and enrichment, leadership development, and operational strategy and improvements. The success of these investments is demonstrated by the fact that 94 percent of Big Shoulders Fund students graduate high school, 85 percent of graduating scholars enroll in college the year following high school, and alumni graduate from college at twice the national rate and, equally important, they are employed, volunteer, and donate at rates higher than their peers. Big Shoulders has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest evaluator of nonprofit, for 12 consecutive years, a distinction held by less than one percent of nonprofit organizations nationally. For more information, visit www.bigshouldersfund.org or call 312-751-8337.

About Money Savvy Generation

Money Savvy Generation is the leader in financial education for elementary school students. Their award-winning curricula and products are used globally in multiple languages by teachers, students, parents and others interested in financial literacy for youth. For more information, please visit the Money Savvy Generation web site at www.msgen.com.

