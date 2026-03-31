MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the leading independent data and analytics platform for agriculture, today announced a three-year strategic partnership with global plant-based ingredient solutions provider Ingredion, to further advance regenerative agriculture across supply chains. This is CIBO's fourth strategic partnership to be announced in 2026, demonstrating rapid expansion of the company's climate-tech footprint within agriculture and food industries.

CIBO’s Data and Analytics Platform to Advance Ingredion’s Responsible Sourcing Initiatives

Ingredion is an industry leader in sustainability and regenerative agriculture, with 97% of its Tier 1 priority crops responsibly sourced. Ingredion offers programs that measurably advance its customers' ESG outcomes while also improving agricultural supply chain resilience. Given the scale of its sustainability programs, Ingredion needs software that can support complexity, while delivering dependability and cost efficiencies.

Scaling regenerative agriculture with streamlined enrollment and program management

Ingredion will leverage CIBO's proven platform to expand program participation among farmers across Iowa and Illinois. Ingredion will leverage CIBO's Trusted Advisor Network, which includes small and large retailers across the country, to help enroll farmers into the program. CIBO's network will also provide the technical and agronomic support farmers need when adopting new practices.

Leveraging system-wide insights to meet compliance requirements

To support its commitment to sustainably source 100% of Tier 1 and 2 priority crops by 2030, Ingredion relies on farmer-provided data to assess on-farm sustainability and uses customized metrics to generate a sustainability benchmark score.

CIBO will provide Ingredion with program and storage reporting data to meet reporting needs and compliance requirements. Specifically, CIBO will leverage its computer vision and remote sensing capabilities to cost-effectively monitor and report on practice adoption rates and relevant NASS data at the scale required by Ingredion's program.

CIBO's data workflows streamline data collection and reporting, allowing Ingredion to apply a relevant, consistent sustainability measurement across all participating farms.

"Through our sustainability programs, we are demonstrating how responsible sourcing can deliver long-term benefits for our growers, our partners and the planet," said Brian Nash, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability at Ingredion. "With CIBO, we now have the infrastructure to truly scale responsible sourcing while engaging with more farmers. Their software platform collects data that enables us to demonstrate progress using global standards. More importantly, that data will help us support farmers and our customers in collectively building climate resilient supply chains."

"As companies expand sustainable practices across their supply chains, they need high-integrity solutions that can scale with their program," said Sunand Menon, Executive Chairman and CEO of CIBO Technologies. "With our proprietary modeling and AI, and advanced analytics, CIBO streamlines fragmented data and workflows and generates insights at scale—making it easier for Ingredion to monitor and confidently report on the progress made across its supply shed."

About CIBO

At CIBO, we use the power of science, data and artificial intelligence to transform agriculture and deliver better outcomes for farmers, businesses, governments and the environment. We do this by building and managing the leading independent agricultural technology platform. Our proprietary data and analytics help make farming profitable and deliver positive agronomic impact. Founded by Flagship Pioneering, CIBO's software platform has won awards and been recognized by numerous organizations, including TIME and Fast Company. Learn more at https://www.cibotechnologies.com.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information.

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SOURCE CIBO Technologies, Inc.