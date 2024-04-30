CICB Senior Crane Instructor and Inspector, Jeffrey Palacios, Appointed to the CCO Spanish Bilingual Committee

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Palacios was recently appointed to the CCO Spanish Bilingual Committee. Palacios, a certified crane instructor, brings his years of on-the-job expertise working at CICB to further the group's mission of providing professional CCO exam translations for Spanish speakers.

What Is the CCO Spanish Bilingual Committee?

CCO established the Spanish Bilingual Committee to make dependable crane certification more accessible for Spanish-speaking professionals. In addition to monitoring Spanish-language exams, committee members are responsible for translating various types of documentation, such as applications, instructions, policies, and procedures. Every rendition is a direct translation of its English counterpart, with the same number of questions based on identical outlines, ensuring everyone has a fair chance at a passing score.

How Are Members Chosen?

Committee positions are voluntary roles filled by individuals who are fluent in Spanish. They're selected based on their experience and knowledge in the specific areas they represent and are reviewed annually by the Committee Chair. Other qualifications include:

Documented experience in load-handling activities.

High-level interpersonal and communication skills.

Proven experience of working within a committee environment.

Alignment with the CCO mission statement.

Explore Our Spanish Course Offerings

If you're preparing for a CCO Spanish-language exam, you can count on the team at CICB to help you prepare. We offer various Spanish-based preparation courses to ensure you have access to the high-quality information you deserve. Contact our professionals online to learn more today!

