CIChecked™ Partners with CenterState CEO to Deliver Investigative-Grade Background Screening to Central New York Employers

Partnership connects nearly 2,000 CNY member businesses with New York's only licensed private investigative agency dedicated to background screening



LATHAM, N.Y., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIChecked™, a leading provider of investigative background screening solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with CenterState CEO, Central New York's premier business leadership and economic development organization.

The partnership brings CIChecked's human-driven investigative screening approach directly to CenterState CEO's network of nearly 2,000 member businesses across New York State.

Central New York is in the middle of a historic economic expansion. Syracuse's job growth has reached a 25-year high, with the region adding 6,000 to 8,000 jobs year over year - driven largely by the semiconductor industry, healthcare, education, and business services.

As employers scale to meet demand, the need for thorough, compliant background screening has never been more critical. New York's unique court system, evolving compliance landscape - including the Clean Slate Act - and the sheer volume of hiring activity require more than a database search and a prayer.

This partnership was built to meet that moment. CIChecked is a New York State-licensed private investigative agency that treats every background check as a full investigation - not a data pull.

The company's proprietary NY Checked™ solution delivers statewide criminal screening results in two to four hours at $32.50 per search, compared to the $95.00 fee and multi-day turnaround typical of the state's Office of Court Administration (OCA) search. CIChecked operates at a level of speed, accuracy, and client service that most screening providers simply don't offer.

"Central New York is experiencing growth we haven't seen in a generation, and with that comes a responsibility to make sure the people driving that growth are exactly who they say they are," said Michelle Pyan, President of CIChecked™. "CenterState CEO understands what it takes to build a thriving business community. We built CIChecked to be the kind of screening partner this region deserves - one that picks up the phone, digs into the details, and never cuts corners to save time. While others automate, we investigate. That's not a tagline. It's how we've operated for over two decades."

Through this partnership, CenterState CEO member businesses gain exclusive access to a complimentary screening program review with CIChecked's team of licensed investigators. The review evaluates an organization's current screening program for compliance gaps, cost inefficiencies, and turnaround bottlenecks - with no commitment required.

Members also benefit from dedicated account support, access to CIChecked's full suite of investigative solutions, including NY Checked™, Eagle View™ social media screening, Vigilant™ continuous monitoring, Healthcare Comply Plus™, and integration with over 65 applicant tracking and HRIS platforms.

The partnership is effective immediately.

CenterState CEO members interested in a complimentary screening program review can visit cichecked.com or contact us at (518) 271-7546 or [email protected].

About CIChecked™

CIChecked™ (Commercial Investigations LLC) provides thorough, human-driven background investigations that go beyond database searches. Our experienced licensed investigators dig deeper, cross-checking information to uncover inconsistencies and red flags for the most highly regulated industries. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Latham, New York, CIChecked is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, NYS-licensed private investigative agency, and recognized by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen.

(518) 271-7546 | [email protected] | cichecked.com

About CenterState CEO

CenterState CEO is an independent nonprofit committed to creating inclusive, equitable, and sustainable economic growth in Central New York. Its team of experts helps members, clients, and businesses of all sizes start, scale, recruit, and relocate. CenterState CEO serves as an advocate and resource for smart business, catalyzes and facilitates regional growth, and promotes community prosperity through results-driven partnerships, planning, and problem-solving. CenterState CEO's mission is to be Central New York's premier business leadership and economic development organization, committed to creating a region where business thrives and all people prosper.

Headquartered at 115 W. Fayette Street, Syracuse, NY 13202.

Phone: 315.470.1800 | centerstateceo.com

SOURCE CIChecked