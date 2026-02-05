PageUp Users Gain Access to Licensed Private Investigators Through CIChecked Integration

New integration brings investigative-depth screening to healthcare, education, and government organizations using PageUp's talent acquisition platform across 190 countries.

LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIChecked today announced its integration with PageUp, bringing licensed private investigator-led background screening directly into the talent acquisition platform used by leading universities, healthcare systems, and government agencies across 190 countries.

PageUp powers enterprise hiring strategies with deep functionality, custom-configurable workflows, and end-to-end talent management—from recruitment marketing through onboarding and succession planning. CIChecked's integration provides PageUp users with seamless access to licensed investigators and proprietary screening technology without leaving their existing workflow.

"Universities hiring faculty with student access. Healthcare systems protecting vulnerable patients. Government agencies managing public trust. These aren't environments where database-only searches are enough," said Michelle Pyan, President and Founder of CIChecked. "When a candidate's employment history doesn't match public records, our investigators make direct verification calls—something database-only providers can't do. Our integration gives PageUp users investigative depth that matches the sophistication of their talent acquisition platform."

Key Integration Capabilities:

Launch checks instantly. Initiate background checks directly from PageUp candidate profiles—no duplicate data entry, no platform switching. Candidate information flows automatically from PageUp to CIChecked's investigative team.

Track progress in real time. Monitor screening status directly within PageUp dashboards. Completed reports route back into candidate profiles automatically, keeping everything centralized where hiring teams already work.

Access industry-specific screening packages. Pre-configured packages tailored to PageUp's core verticals—healthcare credentialing with Provider Claims History verification, higher education's multi-stakeholder approval workflows, and government agency compliance requirements.

Reduce candidate friction. Candidates receive streamlined, mobile-optimized invitations to complete their portion of the screening process. CIChecked maintains a 2-day average turnaround time—faster than industry standard.

Connect directly with investigators. When questions arise or situations require human judgment, PageUp users reach licensed investigators—not outsourced call centers or chatbot support. CIChecked answers 98% of client calls live.

The integration is available immediately to all PageUp customers. CIChecked offers complimentary integration setup and training for organizations switching from existing screening providers.

About CIChecked

CIChecked is a New York State-licensed private investigative agency that does background screening differently: with actual investigators, not just databases. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Latham, New York, the company serves healthcare organizations, educational institutions, nonprofits, and financial services companies who need more than automated reports can provide. CIChecked has earned HRO Today Baker's Dozen recognition (#7 in 2025) and maintains WBENC certification as a woman-owned business. For more information, visit www.cichecked.com/pageup.

About PageUp

PageUp is a global leader in SaaS talent acquisition and management solutions. Founded in 1997 and recently acquired by EQT, a leading global investment organization, PageUp powers the hiring strategies of leading enterprises with solutions that streamline recruitment, enhance candidate experiences, and drive business success. The platform combines recruitment marketing, applicant tracking, onboarding, learning, performance management, and succession planning into a unified talent experience. With operations in Australia, North America, and Europe, PageUp serves organizations across 190 countries. Customers choose PageUp for its deep functionality, custom-configurable workflows, and outstanding customer service. For more information, visit www.pageuppeople.com.

SOURCE CIChecked