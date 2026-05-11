CIEE Announces Inaugural Recipients of the Rick A. Ruth BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel Scholarship

Ten university students from global Muslim communities will spend the summer in the U.S. building bridges of mutual understanding between America and their home countries.

PORTLAND, Maine, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) today announced the inaugural cohort of university students to receive the Rick A. Ruth BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel Scholarship, a new program that advances peace by building bridges of mutual understanding between Americans and people from international Muslim communities.

CIEE's Rick A. Ruth Scholarship expands cultural exchange opportunities for students from global Muslim communities. Post this CIEE selected the inaugural 2026 Ruth Fellows for their demonstrated commitment to civic engagement, cross-cultural exchange, and their motivation to foster goodwill between the United States and their home countries.

The scholarship pays tribute to career public servant Rick A. Ruth, a longtime senior advisor at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Over his 40-year career, Mr. Ruth championed public diplomacy and people-to-people exchange programs, with a particular focus on strengthening ties between the United States and the Muslim world.

CIEE selected the inaugural 2026 Ruth Fellows for their demonstrated commitment to civic engagement, cross-cultural exchange, and their motivation to foster goodwill between the United States and their home countries. As Ruth Fellows, the students will participate in the U.S. Department of State's BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program, spending the summer living in iconic American destinations and working with CIEE's Host Employers.

The 2026 Ruth Fellows and their summer placements are:

Parichaya Buranasomphop, Thailand , Xanterra Parks & Resorts Glacier Park Lodges, Montana

, Xanterra Parks & Resorts Glacier Park Lodges, Montana Natnicha Muhummad, Thailand , Cedar Point, Ohio

, Cedar Point, Ohio Demirhan Demir, Türkiye , Xanterra Mount Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota

, Xanterra Mount Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota Berfin Fidan Gok, Türkiye , Six Flags, Ohio

, Six Flags, Ohio Defne Bilge Hangisi, Türkiye , Clam Bar, Maine

, Clam Bar, Maine Hatice Hatipoglu, Türkiye , Little Truckee Ice Creamery, California

, Little Truckee Ice Creamery, California Ece Nur Lelik, Türkiye , Holland America Denali Lodge, Alaska

, Holland America Denali Lodge, Alaska Zeynep Zisan Metin, Türkiye , Six Flags, Ohio

, Six Flags, Ohio Omer Faruk Ruzgar, Türkiye , AH Duryea's Orient Point, New York

, AH Duryea's Orient Point, New York Eylul Sevval Yildiz, Türkiye, Six Flags, Ohio

"While living and working in the United States, these students will build meaningful connections, share their perspectives, and return home with a deeper understanding of American society," said Rick A. Ruth.

"Rick Ruth dedicated his career to advancing peace through cultural exchange, and we are proud to see that legacy come to life through these remarkable students," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. "The relationships they build with their American coworkers and other members of their host community will help strengthen mutual respect and understanding across cultures."

Each year, the BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program brings approximately 100,000 international college students from more than 140 countries to the United States. Participants contribute to local economies, support American businesses, and gain firsthand experience with American culture and values, which they share with their communities at home.

For this year's scholarship cycle, CIEE invited applicants from Türkiye and Thailand, two nations with significant Muslim populations. CIEE will rotate eligible countries for the Ruth Scholarship annually, continuing to expand cultural exchange opportunities for students from Muslim communities around the world.

About CIEE

Since 1947, CIEE has built bridges between different people, countries, and cultures through study abroad and international exchange programs that advance peace in our world. We change lives; our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

Media Contact:

Leslie Taylor

[email protected]

(207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)