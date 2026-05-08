CIEE Launches 80th Anniversary Fund to Generate $10 Million for Study Abroad Scholarships

Fund will increase access to global learning opportunities that change lives and advance peace in our world

PORTLAND, Maine, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) today announced the launch of its 80th Anniversary Fund for Global Engagement, a multi-year campaign to raise $5 million to expand access to international education. Through a matching initiative for gifts of $2,500 or more, the campaign has the potential to generate up to $10 million in total support, helping provide at least 1,000 new scholarships for high school and college students to study abroad or participate in global internships.

CIEE’s 80th Anniversary Fund for Global Engagement will provide scholarships that make study abroad attainable for more students. ciee.org/80

Since 1947, CIEE has advanced peace by building bridges of mutual understanding between people, nations, and cultures through study abroad and intercultural exchange programs. Founded in the wake of World War II, CIEE has dedicated the last 80 years to helping students live and learn in different countries, facilitating the acquisition of world languages and the building of friendships that transcend borders.

International education is one of the best ways to build trust between nations and prepare people to tackle the biggest challenges facing our world. Yet, financial barriers prevent too many students from studying abroad.

Only 2% of U.S. high school students and 6% of college students participate in global education programs each year. CIEE's 80th Anniversary Fund for Global Engagement aims to radically improve those numbers. Expanding access to transformative study abroad programs will not only shape brighter futures for individual students, it will create a generation of globally engaged adults inspired and equipped to build a more peaceful world.

"To commemorate the eight decades that CIEE has advanced peace through international education and exchange, we are raising funds to ensure that any student, regardless of economic background, can access a transformative study abroad experience," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. "In our current geopolitical climate, as many nations turn inward, CIEE's efforts to build bridges across cultural divides are more important than ever. Your gift will help CIEE change lives, so our alumni can change the world."

Make a gift today by visiting ciee.org/80, and to learn more about other ways to donate, including legacy giving and endowing scholarships in perpetuity, contact Jennifer Pitre, [email protected].

About CIEE

Since 1947, CIEE has built bridges between different people, countries, and cultures through study abroad and international exchange programs that advance peace in our world. We change lives; our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

Media Contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected], (207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)