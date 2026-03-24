CIEE Young Civic Leadership Summit Brought Global Changemakers to Salt Lake City

Thirty emerging leaders strengthened skills to advance peace.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month in Salt Lake City, the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) hosted the 12th Ambassador Johnny and Angie Young Civic Leadership Summit (YCLS), a biannual leadership program for emerging international changemakers.

The program honors Ambassador Johnny Young and Angie Young for their lifelong commitment to public service, diplomacy, and cross-cultural understanding. Since its founding, YCLS has helped more than 500 young leaders build leadership skills and develop strategies to advance peace.

YCLS builds a network of global leaders who can bridge cultural and national differences to advance peace. Post this The 2026 Young Civic Leadership Winter Fellows included 30 students from six countries who spent the winter in the United States through the BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program, working with 25 host employers across the country.

The 2026 Young Civic Leadership Winter Fellows included 30 students from six countries who spent the winter in the United States through the BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program, working with 25 host employers across the country.

Each year, the U.S. Department of State's BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program welcomes about 100,000 international college students from more than 140 countries to live and work in the United States during their university summer break. Participants experience American culture firsthand while helping extend the U.S. tourism season by an average of 50 days and contributing billions to the U.S. economy.

During the summit, Fellows practiced intercultural collaboration, strengthened leadership skills, and explored ways to create positive change in their communities. They met Rebecca Pasini, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Private Sector Exchange at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and completed service projects with Utah Food Bank, Utah Community Action Head Start, and Glendale Middle School.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Skanska served as top sponsors of this year's summit.

"We are proud to support this event that allows extraordinary BridgeUSA participants to explore a new part of the United States and experience the diversity and values that define the American spirit," said Amy Therien, Vice President of Talent at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

"The Young Civic Leadership Fellowship program builds a network of global leaders who can bridge cultural and national differences," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. "Fellows return home ready to advance peace and collaborate on solutions to global challenges."

Learn more about the 2026 Young Civic Leadership Summit and hear participants' reflections on their experience in this video recap.

About CIEE

CIEE builds bridges between people, countries, and cultures through international exchange and study abroad programs. Since 1947, CIEE has supported more than 1.5 million student exchanges across more than 140 countries.

Media Contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected], (207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)