CIEE Partners with America250 to Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

PORTLAND, Maine, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) today announced it is a supporting partner of America250, the national nonpartisan organization Congress charged to lead celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, CIEE joins America250 in celebrating America and core American values like democracy, opportunity, free speech, and civic participation.

Since 1947, CIEE has advanced peace by building bridges of mutual respect and understanding between America and the world through people-to-people exchange programs. For 80 years, CIEE has helped the world better understand the American people and core American values like democracy, opportunity, free speech, and civic participation, by sending American participants to study, intern, and teach abroad, and supporting international participants who come to America on the U.S. Department of State's BridgeUSA programs that make our country safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

Throughout 2026, CIEE will spotlight America250 events and projects that inspire national reflection and civic engagement. In particular, CIEE is embracing the America Gives initiative that challenges organizations of all kinds to increase their level of volunteering and impact. The America Gives initiative dovetails with CIEE's recently launched Community Impact Initiative, which adds robust and locally-grounded community service to all CIEE's study abroad and intercultural exchange programs.

"We are delighted to join with America250 to celebrate America and America's tradition of serving our neighbors, especially those most in need," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO, CIEE. "Together, we will harness the passion of youth to improve our world and the power of community to forge bridges of mutual understanding, trust, and respect through shared acts of service."

"America's 250th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the values that connect us at home and strengthen our relationships around the world," said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President at America250. "CIEE's longstanding commitment to educational exchange and service reflects the spirit of civic engagement at the heart of this milestone, and we're proud to work together to inspire participation throughout the Semiquincentennial."

In addition, throughout the commemorative period, CIEE will explore what America means to different people, inviting reflections and stories from international participants visiting America and from high school and college students representing America abroad.

Details of CIEE's America250 projects and storytelling will be showcased on CIEE.org/America250 .

About CIEE

Since 1947, CIEE has built bridges between people, nations, and cultures by supporting more than 1.5 million student exchanges across more than 140 countries. CIEE programs help young people develop intercultural understanding, global competence, and the leadership skills needed to succeed in a connected world. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

Media Contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected], (207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)