CIGL Investor Alert: Concorde International Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Alleged Pump-and-Dump Destroyed Value: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 18, 2026. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) securities class action must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CIGL shares lost over $29 per share in value, falling from a Class Period high of $31.06 to approximately $2.00, a decline exceeding 90%. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers between April 21, 2025, and July 14, 2025.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), any investor who purchased CIGL securities during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss may ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff selects counsel for the class and directs the litigation strategy on behalf of all class members. Courts generally appoint the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

You do not need to be lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery; absent class members retain all rights

There is no cost or obligation to serve as lead plaintiff

Lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of CIGL securities between April 21, 2025, and July 14, 2025

The Court evaluates which applicant has the greatest financial stake and can adequately represent the class

Institutional investors, pension funds, and individual shareholders are all eligible to apply

Lead plaintiff motions must be filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York by May 18, 2026

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the May 18, 2026 deadline passes, the Court will review all motions and select a lead plaintiff. The selected lead plaintiff will then retain counsel, and the litigation will proceed on behalf of all class members who purchased CIGL shares during the Class Period.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests. In the Concorde case, where share value declined over 90% following what the complaint describes as a fraudulent promotion scheme, investors with significant losses should evaluate whether seeking lead plaintiff appointment aligns with their interests." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status are not excluded from the case. If the action succeeds, absent class members may still participate in any recovery. No action is required to remain a class member.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP