CIGL Investor Alert: Concorde International Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Misled Institutional Holders: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) during the Class Period of April 21, 2025, through July 14, 2025, may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CIGL shares collapsed from a Class Period high of $31.06 to approximately $2.00, representing losses exceeding 90%. Portfolios that acquired CIGL shares during the Class Period may carry material unrealized or realized losses requiring fiduciary review. The Court has set May 18, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fund managers, pension trustees, and investment advisors owe duties of prudence and loyalty to their beneficiaries. Where portfolio holdings suffer losses due to alleged securities fraud, fiduciaries should evaluate whether participation in class action recovery serves the interests of plan participants and beneficiaries. The CIGL action presents such an evaluation opportunity.

Fiduciaries holding CIGL shares purchased between April 21, 2025, and July 14, 2025, may have standing to seek appointment as lead plaintiff

Lead plaintiffs help shape litigation strategy and select counsel on behalf of the entire class

No out-of-pocket costs are required; counsel fees are contingent upon recovery

Institutional investors with the largest financial interest typically receive preference under the PSLRA

Declining to evaluate lead plaintiff status may itself raise questions under fiduciary duty standards

Absent class members retain rights to share in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit alleges that Concorde's offering architecture featured a low public float of under 3% and concentrated insider control of 97.57% voting power, creating structural conditions that facilitated an alleged pump-and-dump promotion scheme. The complaint contends that management issued optimistic statements about contract wins and growth strategies while failing to disclose that the trading environment surrounding CIGL had become highly irregular due to social media misinformation campaigns.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation strengthens the class and helps ensure that recoveries reflect the full scope of alleged harm, particularly in cases involving micro-cap offerings with concentrated insider control." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers of CIGL securities during the Class Period. The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act and SEC Rule 10b-5, alleging that the Company and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements while omitting material facts about the true nature of the trading activity in Concorde's shares.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP