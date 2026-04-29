CIGL Investor Alert: Concorde International Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Officers Allegedly Enabled Pump-and-Dump: Levi & Korsinsky

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four senior officers and directors of Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) are named as individual defendants in a securities class action filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CIGL shares collapsed from a Class Period high of $31.06 to approximately $2.00, a decline exceeding 90%, after a fraudulent pump-and-dump promotion scheme allegedly orchestrated via social media unraveled in July 2025. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 18, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The complaint identifies four individuals who allegedly possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Concorde's SEC filings, press releases, and investor presentations:

Swee Kheng "Alan" Chua served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, controlling approximately 97.57% of all voting rights through Class B supervoting shares

served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, controlling approximately 97.57% of all voting rights through Class B supervoting shares Sze Yin Ong served as Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times and was responsible for financial reporting and SEC filings

served as Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times and was responsible for financial reporting and SEC filings Terence Wing Khai Yap served as a Director at all relevant times with access to material non-public information

served as a Director at all relevant times with access to material non-public information Mark Allen Brisson served as a Director at all relevant times with the ability to prevent or correct misleading disclosures

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, individuals who control a company that violates securities laws may be held jointly and severally liable for the company's violations. The lawsuit asserts that each individual defendant had direct involvement in the day-to-day operations of Concorde and the ability to control the content of its public statements.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

The action contends that these defendants were provided with copies of the Company's reports and press releases prior to or shortly after issuance and had the opportunity to prevent their release or cause corrections. As pleaded, the individual defendants knew that adverse facts regarding the Company's susceptibility to stock manipulation, its unusually low public float, and concentrated insider control had not been disclosed to investors, even as positive statements about the Company's prospects continued to be disseminated.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When a company's IPO structure mirrors those of other Nasdaq-listed micro-caps already implicated in pump-and-dump schemes, the obligation to disclose those structural risks to investors becomes particularly acute." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by May 18, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky